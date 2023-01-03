Debina Bonnerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary Reveal Newborn Daughter's Name. Here What It Means

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have finally revealed the name of their newborn baby girl. The popular TV couple, who welcomed their first child in April 2022, has shared a cute picture with their second daughter. The two lovebirds have kept the sweetest name for their little munchkin.

GURMEET, DEBINA'S SECOND DAUGHTER NAME IS

Gurbina, as fondly called by fans, have named their baby girl Divisha. They announced the name of their little munchkin in style, posting a heartwarming snap on social media.

Gurmeet and Debina can be seen holding their baby girl in their arms while striking a pose for the camera. They gave us a picture-perfect moment, leaving us awestruck. The duo has opted for a heartwarming name for their daughter. Can you guess what her name means?

Divisha means the Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga. Gurmeet posted the photo on his official Instagram handle.

"Our Magical baby is named as "Divisha" which means Chief of all Goddess/Goddess Durga," the caption for the post read. Leave everything and check out their cute snap from a romantic vacation.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee became parents of a babu girl after over 10 years of marriage. Their first daughter was born in April 2022 while they welcomed their second baby girl on November 11, 2022.

Gurmeet and Debina had surprised their fans when they announced her second pregnancy within a few months after Lianna's birth.

What do you have to say about Gurmeet and Debina's cute photo with their baby girl?