I Married Muslim Guy And We...: Devoleena REACTS As Rakhi Sawant Accepts Islam After Tying Knot With Adil

Rakhi Sawant has been hogging all the limelight ever since she confirmed that she tied the knot with Adil Khan Durrani in a nikaah ceremony. After keeping her wedding a secret, she announced the good news on social media by sharing photos from the ceremony. While the Marathi Mulgi is facing constant issues in her marital life, a certain section of netizens targeted her for accepting Islam after getting married.

DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE'S TWEET ON RAKHI SAWANT

Bangladesh author Taslima Nasreen shared a tweet, expressing her thoughts on Rakhi's purported marriage with Adil and rumours of her converting to Islam. Amid the controversy over Rakhi Sawant's marriage, Devoleena Bhattacharjee expressed her opinion on the rumours about her changing name to Fatima and converting to Islam.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress responded to Taslima's tweet about the same, saying that she and her husband decided to not convert after their wedding.

Devoleena Reacts To Taslima's Tweet Devoleena Reacts To Taslima's Tweet On January 12, Taslima tweeted, 'Even Rakhi Sawant had to convert to Islam because she married a man who happened to be a Muslim. Like other religions Islam must be evolved and accept marriages between Muslims and non-Muslims.' Responding to the author, Devoleena said that nobody forced her to convert to Islam after she got married. 'During my college days i read your novels. Well I married to a Muslim guy and we didnt do any kind of conversion or name changing etc etc. Nobody forced me infact. And we all are happy this way. We have Special Act for it. And our families are ok with it. So it is evolving,' she wrote on the micro-blogging site. Devoleena On Rakhi Converting To Islam Devoleena On Rakhi Converting To Islam Reacting to rumours about Rakhi Sawant embracing Islam, Devoleena said that it is a personal choice as she wishes to be with her husband Adil Khan Durrani. 'But its a choice again. I bet Rakhi did convert out of her choice because she wants to be with her husband. It is her choice to accept his religion to get married. Mine is totally different from it. But still people have issues with that too. The answer is Only Hatred All around,' she tweeted. Advertisement Devoleena Responds To Trolls The popular TV star shared a befitting reply to the trolls, who attacked her after she got hitched with Shahnawaz Sheikh on December 14, 2022. Hitting back at the people slamming her, Devoleena said that no one from her 'husband's community abused her said anything nasty'. Devoleela claimed that the same set of people are now attacking Rakhi Sawant for marrying a 'Muslim man'. 'And from my husband community no one is abusing me or asking me anything nasty to do. But jinko meri fikar k maare gale se khaana nahi utar rahi hai muh se gobar bhi wahi nikaal rahe hai. Mere se mann nahi bhara toh ab Rakhi mil gayee,' her tweet read.

On the professional front, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was last seen in Bigg Boss 15. She entered the show as a wildcard contestant along with Rashami Desai and Rakhi Sawant. The TV diva is yet to announce her next project. Gossip mills suggest that she is in talks with Ekta Kapoor for a new show, which will air on Zee TV.

Talking about Rakhi Sawant, the actress-dancer was detained by the Mumbai Police in connection with a police complaint filed against her by Sherlyn Chopra. She was recently seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 4.

Stay tuned for more updates.