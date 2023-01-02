Shaadi Hui Gym Trainer Se...: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Trolled For Dancing On Besharam Rang With Vishal Singh

When Vishal Singh posted a dance video with co-star Devoleena Bhattacharjee, little did he know that the two would get trolled on social media. On Tuesday (January 2), the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actor shared a new Instagram reel where he can be seen dancing with Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Beshram Rang, which originally featured Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

Devoleena and Vishal had a blast as they grooved to the beats of the peppy number. The two popular TV stars set the internet on fire as they showcased their amazing dance moves on Beshram Rang.