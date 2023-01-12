Did Rakhi Sawant Accept Islam After Marriage To Adil Durrani? Here's We What We Know
Controversial tv reality star and dancer Rakhi Sawant's personal life is back in the spotlight for her second marriage with her boyfriend, Adil Durrani. On Wednesday, several photos and videos of her low-key nikkah with Adil were all over the internet, while Rakhi too confirmed the big news by sharing pictures of her court wedding on her Instagram account.
According to multiple media reports, Rakhi Sawant changed her name after nikkah with her beau Adil and also converted to Islam. Yes, you heard that right! Rakhi's marriage certificate, which was exclusively procured by Telly Talk, shows her name changed from Rakhi Swant to Rakhi Sawant Fatima.
RAKHI SAWANT'S MARRIAGE TO ADIL DURRANI
For the unversed, several photos of Rakhi Sawant's muslim wedding surfaced on social media. One of the photos features Rakhi in sharara and the duo holding their marriage certificate, confirming that they have tied the knot. On the other hand, Adil, hours after the news broke, claimed that the wedding was fake.
Rakhi then broke her silence, confirming her marriage to Adil and saying that she is now a married woman. She also claimed that she has the receipts to prove her marriage, which also include the marriage certificate. RAKHI CHANGES HER NAME AFTER NIKKAH TO ADIL DURRANI What's surprising is to see a change in Rakhi's name on the wedding certificate. According to her marriage certificate, she is now Rakhi Sawant Fatima. For those unaware, in Islam, a Nikahnama, which is called a Muslim marriage contract, can be signed if the couple follows Muslim marriage laws. This may include a name change for the bride. It is important to note that this does not necessarily indicate a change in religious beliefs for the bride, Rakhi. RAKHI SAWANT OPENS UP ABOUT HER LOW-KEY WEDDING Sharing the news of her marriage with her fans, Rakhi Sawant posted a few pictures and videos on her Instagram account. Her post read, "Finally, I'm happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil." Speaking about her marriage to Adil Khan that happened seven months ago, Rakhi revealed to the ETimes that Adil had asked her not to disclose their marriage in public. "We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would be difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people knew about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai."
Rakhi then broke her silence, confirming her marriage to Adil and saying that she is now a married woman. She also claimed that she has the receipts to prove her marriage, which also include the marriage certificate.
RAKHI CHANGES HER NAME AFTER NIKKAH TO ADIL DURRANI
What's surprising is to see a change in Rakhi's name on the wedding certificate. According to her marriage certificate, she is now Rakhi Sawant Fatima. For those unaware, in Islam, a Nikahnama, which is called a Muslim marriage contract, can be signed if the couple follows Muslim marriage laws. This may include a name change for the bride. It is important to note that this does not necessarily indicate a change in religious beliefs for the bride, Rakhi.
RAKHI SAWANT OPENS UP ABOUT HER LOW-KEY WEDDING
Sharing the news of her marriage with her fans, Rakhi Sawant posted a few pictures and videos on her Instagram account. Her post read, "Finally, I'm happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil."
Speaking about her marriage to Adil Khan that happened seven months ago, Rakhi revealed to the ETimes that Adil had asked her not to disclose their marriage in public. "We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would be difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people knew about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai."