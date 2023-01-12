Did Rakhi Sawant Accept Islam After Marriage To Adil Durrani? Here's We What We Know

Controversial tv reality star and dancer Rakhi Sawant's personal life is back in the spotlight for her second marriage with her boyfriend, Adil Durrani. On Wednesday, several photos and videos of her low-key nikkah with Adil were all over the internet, while Rakhi too confirmed the big news by sharing pictures of her court wedding on her Instagram account.

According to multiple media reports, Rakhi Sawant changed her name after nikkah with her beau Adil and also converted to Islam. Yes, you heard that right! Rakhi's marriage certificate, which was exclusively procured by Telly Talk, shows her name changed from Rakhi Swant to Rakhi Sawant Fatima.

RAKHI SAWANT'S MARRIAGE TO ADIL DURRANI

For the unversed, several photos of Rakhi Sawant's muslim wedding surfaced on social media. One of the photos features Rakhi in sharara and the duo holding their marriage certificate, confirming that they have tied the knot. On the other hand, Adil, hours after the news broke, claimed that the wedding was fake.

