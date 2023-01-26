Dipika Kakar To Gauahar Khan: 5 Actresses Who Are Set To Welcome Their First Child This Year

Actress-model Gaelyn Mendonca, who is best known for hosting MTV Roadies Rising and MTV Hustle, welcomed her first child with husband Sheehan Furtado on January 22.

Taking to social media, she shared the good news with her followers that they are now parents to a baby girl. While she became the first celebrity to embrace motherhood in 2023, several other actresses too are set to welcome their first child this year.

From Sasural Simar Ka star Dipika Kakar to Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, let's look at the list of female celebrities who are excited to welcome their little munchkin in 2023.