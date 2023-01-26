Dipika Kakar To Gauahar Khan: 5 Actresses Who Are Set To Welcome Their First Child This Year
Actress-model Gaelyn Mendonca, who is best known for hosting MTV Roadies Rising and MTV Hustle, welcomed her first child with husband Sheehan Furtado on January 22.
Taking to social media, she shared the good news with her followers that they are now parents to a baby girl. While she became the first celebrity to embrace motherhood in 2023, several other actresses too are set to welcome their first child this year.
From Sasural Simar Ka star Dipika Kakar to Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, let's look at the list of female celebrities who are excited to welcome their little munchkin in 2023.
Best known for playing the lead role in the hit Colors show Sasural Simar Ka, Dipika Kakar recently announced that she's expecting her first child with husband Shoaib Ibrahim. Taking to social media, she posted an adorable photo and wrote, 'very Moment will be Cherished when your footsteps will join ours. Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon (heart emojis) Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one.'
Film and TV star Gauahar Khan, who became a household name after winning Bigg Boss 7, announced her pregnancy last month. She got married to social media influencer Zaid Darbar in December 2020 and they're in a happy space since then.
Neha Marda
TV star Neha Marda, best known for shows like Colors TV's Balika Vadhu and ZEE TV's Doli Armaano Ki, is all set to welcome her first child with hubby Ayushman Agrawal this year. The couple exchanged wedding vows in 2012 in an arranged marriage and are looking forward to becoming parents after 10 years of getting hitched.
Tanvi Thakkar
Currently seen essaying the role of Shivani Bua in Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's hit Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, actress Tanvi Thakkar announced her pregnancy on New Year 2023. She is happily married to actor Aditya Kapadia.
Shrashti Maheshwari
The TV actress, who rose to fame after essaying the negative role of Anita in the popular Star Plus show Pandya Store, is excited to welcome her first child with husband Karan Vaidya, who is a tech engineer by profession. Earlier this month, she took to social media and shared the good news with fans.
