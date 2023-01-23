Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar Reveals How Hubby Shoaib Supported Her When She Suffered Miscarriage: Mujhe Yaad...

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have been hogging all the limelight ever since they confirmed that they are expecting their first child together. The popular TV couple shared the news about her pregnancy in style by posting a cute picture on social media, leaving everyone awestruck. ShoaiKa, as fondly called by fans, had kept the news of her pregnancy under wraps as they wanted to reveal it at the right time.

In their YouTube vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar spoke about the time when she suffered a miscarriage. The Ishq Mein Marjawan actor revealed that his wife had a miscarriage when she was 6-week pregnant in February 2022 and they were in pain. He added that their doctor and family members had advised them to reveal that she is pregnant at the right time.

Dipika Kakar, who is fondly known for playing the role of Simar in Sasural Simar Ka, opened about how her husband supported her when she suffered a miscarriage. She credited him for taking care of her, revealing how he reacted when they were going through a tough phase.

Dipika Kakar Reveals Shoaib Didn't Cry During Her Miscarriage & Stayed Strong The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress praised Shoaib Ibrahim for being her pillar of support, stating that he didn't cry and stayed strong as he only wished to take away the pain from her when she suffered a miscarriage. 'As a couple, just stand strong. Yaha pe husband ka bahut important role hai, wife ko ache se support karne ke liye. Shoaib mere saath itne supportive the ki mujhe ye bhi nahi yaad ki vo thoda sa roye ya mayushi dikhayi,' Dipika said in her vlog. Unka Pura...: Dipika Kakar On Shoaib's Reaction On Her Miscarriage Dipika further said that Shoaib's entire focus on on taking care of me and ensuring that I am not affected by the miscarriage. 'Unka pura focus shift hogya ki Dipika ko sambhalo, usko kisi cheeze ke effect nahi hona chahiye. He was there with me throughout, becoming my support system. Hum apni khushi celebrate ke liye bhi thoda apprehensive the,' the actress said. Advertisement Dipika Kakar On Complications In First Trimester Of Pregnancy Dipika also revealed the complications during her first trimester of pregnancy, stating that she suffered from spotting. The doctor advised her to take rest and she followed all the precautions. When the spotting increased, she consulted her doctor again and went to meet her for a scan. Revealing that she has recovered now, she added, 'We learnt from the scan that there was a small bleed. It was harmful as the baby is very tiny during that stage and the bleed was bigger than the foetus.'

DIPIKA, SHOAIB TO WELCOME FIRST CHILD AFTER 5 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

The two lovebirds, who tied the knot in February 2018, will become parents after five years of marriage later this year. They are quite excited to welcome a little member in their family.

On the professional front, Dipika Kakar was last seen on the small screen in Sasural Simar Ka 2. She reprised her role of Simar for a short time, setting the flow of the story. The Bigg Boss 12 winner has transitioned into a YouTuber, taking some time off from acting assignments.

We extend our heartiest congratulations to Dipika and Shoaib Ibrahim.