Shoaib Ibrahim & Dipika Kakkar Announce Pregnancy With A Cute Post; Says ‘Life Ka Sabse Khoobsurat Phase Hai’
It's been a while since there were rumours about Dipika Kakar's pregnancy. The social media has been abuzz with posts speculating that Dipika and Shoaib Ibrahim are expecting their first child. While the Sasural Simar Ka couple have been keeping things under the wrap, Shoaib Ibrahim has finally put all the rumours to rest and confirmed that Dipika Kakar is pregnant with their first child. He made the announcement on social media as he shared a cute pic with the mom to be.
Taking to his Instagram account, Shoaib shared a pic of himself with Dipika wherein the duo was twinning in white. The pic was clicked from the back and Shoaib and Dipika were wearing white caps with the message 'Dad to be' and 'Mom to be' written on it respectively. In the caption, Shoaib called it the beautiful phase of his life as he opened up about embracing parenthood. He wrote, "Sharing this news with you all with our hearts full of Gratitude, Happiness, Excitement and Also nervousness. Humari life ka ye Sabse khoobsurat phase hai...Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon. #alhamdulillah. Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one. #shoaika #parentstobe #allahkashukar" along with heart emoticons.
Check out Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's Pregnancy Announcement:
Soon, Charu Asopa took to the comment section and sent best wishes to the parents to be. She wrote, "Congratulations" along with a heart emoticon.
For the uninitiated, Shoaib and Dipika had met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka and found love in each other. The couple tied the knot in February 2018 and have been sharing beautiful glimpses of their personal life on social media ever since. To note, this happened to be Dipika's second marriage. She was earlier married to Raunak Samson and got divorced in January 2015.
