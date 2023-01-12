Don't Know Why He's Hiding Our Marriage,' Rakhi Sawant Alleges Cheating By Husband Adil Duranni

Drama and controversy go hand in hand with reality celebrity Rakhi Sawant. The actress has always been open about her personal life and has never shied away from going over the top. She hogged headlines again for her second marriage with her longtime boyfriend Adil Durrani after photos from her low-key court wedding went viral on social media on January 11.

RAKHI SAWANT TALKS ABOUT HER MARRIAGE WITH ADIL DURRANI

As soon as the news about Rakhi's wedding spread like fire, Adil Duranni called the marriage "fake" and refuted all the reports. Meanwhile, in a new twist, Rakhi has claimed that there is something fishy about Adil. Speaking exclusively to ETimes, the actress shared a few WhatsApp chats with them as evidence of her marriage to Adil Durrani, which took place seven months ago.

With a demand to know the truth behind Adil's denial of their marriage, Rakhi said, "I don't know why he's hiding our marriage. I told him this morning that this further and not far; it's time I declare our marriage. Is he scared of his parents? Or is he doing this because he has married a Hindu girl?"

