Don't Know Why He's Hiding Our Marriage,' Rakhi Sawant Alleges Cheating By Husband Adil Duranni
Drama and controversy go hand in hand with reality celebrity Rakhi Sawant. The actress has always been open about her personal life and has never shied away from going over the top. She hogged headlines again for her second marriage with her longtime boyfriend Adil Durrani after photos from her low-key court wedding went viral on social media on January 11.
RAKHI SAWANT TALKS ABOUT HER MARRIAGE WITH ADIL DURRANI
As soon as the news about Rakhi's wedding spread like fire, Adil Duranni called the marriage "fake" and refuted all the reports. Meanwhile, in a new twist, Rakhi has claimed that there is something fishy about Adil. Speaking exclusively to ETimes, the actress shared a few WhatsApp chats with them as evidence of her marriage to Adil Durrani, which took place seven months ago.
With a demand to know the truth behind Adil's denial of their marriage, Rakhi said, "I don't know why he's hiding our marriage. I told him this morning that this further and not far; it's time I declare our marriage. Is he scared of his parents? Or is he doing this because he has married a Hindu girl?"
Further, when asked about these shadi and breakup episodes that are happening too often in her life and that people might stop believing her completely, Rakhi says, "Toh main kya karun? I don't care if that happens. And I am giving you a lot of proof this time. Instead of doubting me, why doesn't the media get up from their chairs and go and check in court if Adil and I got married or not? How difficult is that?" Talking about her current relationship status with Adil, Rakhi said, "We are husband and wife and still staying together. But a lot is happening between us that I don't want to reveal now. I shall open the cards when the time is right. I want to remain married to Adil and I am sure about that. I have seen a few things that make me feel that a lot has happened." When asked where she saw those suspicious things and if Adil had cheated on her, Rakshi responded, "I have seen them on Adil's phone. It's now on my phone too. I saw it in person as well. I am not saying anything more than this at present now." Coming to Rakhi's marriage with Adil, it is her second marriage after getting divorce with an NRI Ritesh Singh, which didn't last long. She is currently going through a rough time as her mother has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, and she recently took to social media to urge her fans to pray for her speedy recovery.
Further, when asked about these shadi and breakup episodes that are happening too often in her life and that people might stop believing her completely, Rakhi says, "Toh main kya karun? I don't care if that happens. And I am giving you a lot of proof this time. Instead of doubting me, why doesn't the media get up from their chairs and go and check in court if Adil and I got married or not? How difficult is that?"
Talking about her current relationship status with Adil, Rakhi said, "We are husband and wife and still staying together. But a lot is happening between us that I don't want to reveal now. I shall open the cards when the time is right. I want to remain married to Adil and I am sure about that. I have seen a few things that make me feel that a lot has happened."
When asked where she saw those suspicious things and if Adil had cheated on her, Rakshi responded, "I have seen them on Adil's phone. It's now on my phone too. I saw it in person as well. I am not saying anything more than this at present now."
Coming to Rakhi's marriage with Adil, it is her second marriage after getting divorce with an NRI Ritesh Singh, which didn't last long. She is currently going through a rough time as her mother has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, and she recently took to social media to urge her fans to pray for her speedy recovery.