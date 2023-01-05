Entertainment Live Updates: Bajrang Dal Protests Against SRK’s Pathaan; Deepika Celebrates 37th Birthday
A new cold morning of December is finally here and the entertainment industry is already buzzing with many exciting and interesting updates. From Bajrang Dal vandalising theatres & tearing posters of Shah Rukh Khan's much-hyped film Pathaan in Ahmedabad over its release to top Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone celebrating her 37th birthday today (January 5), popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shalin Bhanot's nasty fight, and much more. We bring you all the buzzing updates from the entertainment industry right here.
Jan 5, 2023 9:17 AM
Deepika Padukone Turns 37 Today
Jan 5, 2023 8:44 AM
Pathaan Protest: Bajrang Dal Vandalise Theatre In Ahmedabad
