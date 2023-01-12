Entertainment LIVE Updates: Ram Charan’s Special Promise If RRR Wins Oscar, Simi Grewal Graces Bigg Boss 16

With the weekend around the corner, everyone is taken over by the mid-week blues and waiting eagerly for the weekend. Meanwhile, the entertainment industry often keeps us on our toes as our celebs are always on a roll. From Ram Charan pinning hopes for an Oscar for RRR and making a special promise for the same to Simi Grewal gracing Bigg Boss 16 and hosting a special chat show for the contestants and more. As the showbiz industry has a lot of exciting gossips, check out all the updates here.

Ram Charan Makes A Special Promise If RRR Wins Oscar & It Will Leave You Excited As RRR has won Golden Globes 2023, everyone is pinning hopes for an Oscar for this SS Rajamouli directorial. Amid this, lead actor Ram Charan has promised that if RRR manages to win the Oscar, he will be dancing on Naatu Naatu 17 times on the stage.