Dipika Kakar Net Worth: A Look At Income, Assets, And Prized Possessions Of The Mommy-To-Be
TV star Dipika Kakar, who won hearts with Colors TV's Sasural Simar Ka and later won Bigg Boss 12, is beaming with joy currently. We're saying so because she's set to welcome her first child with actor-husband Shoaib Ibrahim soon.
While the speculations about the TV couple embracing parenthood were doing the rounds for some time, they finally confirmed the news recently.
Taking to social media, Dipika posted an adorable photo and wrote, "Every Moment will be Cherished when your footsteps will join ours. Yessss We are Expecting Our First Child!! Going to Embrace Parenthood Soon (heart emojis) Aapki dher saari duaon aur pyaar ki zaroorat hai for our little one."
Take a look at the post below:
While the mommy-to-be is currently on cloud nine, did you know anything about her net worth? No? Let's look at her income, assets, car collection, and other prized possessions here.
- Humlog Itne Jyada Dare Hue The...: Shoaib Ibrahim Reveals Why Dipika Kakar's Pregnancy Was Kept Secret
- Shoaib Ibrahim & Dipika Kakkar Announce Pregnancy With A Cute Post; Says ‘Life Ka Sabse Khoobsurat Phase Hai’
- Dipika Kakar Flaunts Baby Bump In PIC With Hubby Shoaib? Fans Are Convinced They're Expecting First Child
- Amid Dipika’s Pregnancy Rumours, Hubby Shoaib Trolled For Copying SRK; Watch His Besharam Rang Video Here
- EXCLUSIVE: Dipika Kakar Pregnant with FIRST Child? Shoaib Ibrahim’s Sister Saba Drops Hint
- ‘Girne Dena Tha Isko’ Dipika Kakar Trolled For Showing Attitude To Man Who Tried To Stop Her From Falling
- Shoaib Ibrahim And Dipika Kakar Break Into Tears During Saba Ibrahim’s Bidaai; WATCH
- Dipika Kakar And Shoaib Ibrahim Pamper Bride-To-Be Saba Ibrahim At Her Haldi Ceremony; PICS
- Shoaib Ibrahim Grooves To Salman Khan’s Lagan Lagi At Saba’s Wedding Festivities; Dipika Kakar Beams With Joy
- Dipika Kakkar Can’t Keep Calm As ‘Piya’ Shoaib Ibrahim Joins Saba’s Wedding Celebrations; Bride To Be REACTS
- Bigg Boss: Shweta Tiwari, Shilpa Shinde To Rubina Dilaik & Tejasswi Prakash- TV Bahus Who Won Salman’s Show
- Exclusive! Dipika Kakar To Design Over 100 Outfits For Sister-In-Law Saba's Wedding; Deets Inside