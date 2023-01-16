EXCLUSIVE! Aashay Mishra Shares Details About His Character In Agnisakshi: It Is Pretty Different From....
Non-working days are one of the common parts of an actor's life, because everyone goes through this phase. Some take it as a positive thing, but while some consider it as a negative thing in their career. Actor Aashay Mishra, who is a popular name in the entertainment industry, shares his views about non-working days and reveals why he takes them in a positive way.
Aashay, fondly known for his role in Sony TV's Story 9 months Ki and Pyaar Ke Papad, iexclusively spoke with Filmibeat about his thoughts on the non-working. He also spilled the beans about his new show in the fun-filled interaction.
The TV hearthrob was last seen on the small screen in Shubh Laabh. And now, the handsome actor is all set to entertain the viewers with a never-before-seen role in Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta.
Aashay Mishra Opens Up On His Character In Agnisakhi
Just like the fans, we are also excited to see our favourite Aashay Mishra in a different avatar. When it comes to emoting with eyes, none can beat him.
When we asked the talented artist about his role in Agnisakshi, he quipped, 'I am quite excited about my upcoming project and can't wait to see the reaction from the audience.'
He further said, 'My character in this show is pretty different from the one I essayed in my previous show, so the viewers will get to see a drastic change. I hope that our show will get a good response and people will love my character.'
Aashay On How He Considers Non-Working Days
Speaking about the non-working days in an artist's life, Aashay says, 'I do believe that an actor's life is the most unpredictable one. In our industry, many actors work continuously for years, while some have to see some non-working days. I have seen that non-working days are quite underrated among people because they consider them as their struggling days, but I consider my non-working days as extended preparatory leaves.'
Interesting thoughts Aashay. We are impressed. That's the sign of a true artist.
What Aashay Does When He Is Not Working?
We asked Aashay to spill the beans on what he is busy doing when not shooting.
'For me, non-working days give you a chance to bounce back stronger and skilled. Whenever I am not working, I upgrade myself in terms of my acting skills, because I know that this is the only time I can groom myself more and return with more strength and skill,' he responded.
'Non-working days should be considered as the kind of preparatory leaves we used to get before our exams in school and colleges,' the actor concluded.
Agnisakshi- Ek Samjhauta will hit the airwaves on Colors channel from January 23, 2023. It will beam at the prime time slot of 9pm. We cannot wait to see Aashay as Satvik in the much-awaited daily soap, which features a talented artist.
Considering his acting prowess and sizzling chemistry with co-stars, we expect a blockbuster performance from Aashay in Agnisakshi as well.
Are you excited to see Aashay in Agnisakshi? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.
Keep watching this space for more updates.
