EXCLUSIVE! Aashay Mishra Shares Details About His Character In Agnisakshi: It Is Pretty Different From....

Aashay Mishra Opens Up On His Character In Agnisakhi

Just like the fans, we are also excited to see our favourite Aashay Mishra in a different avatar. When it comes to emoting with eyes, none can beat him.

When we asked the talented artist about his role in Agnisakshi, he quipped, 'I am quite excited about my upcoming project and can't wait to see the reaction from the audience.'

He further said, 'My character in this show is pretty different from the one I essayed in my previous show, so the viewers will get to see a drastic change. I hope that our show will get a good response and people will love my character.'

Aashay On How He Considers Non-Working Days

Speaking about the non-working days in an artist's life, Aashay says, 'I do believe that an actor's life is the most unpredictable one. In our industry, many actors work continuously for years, while some have to see some non-working days. I have seen that non-working days are quite underrated among people because they consider them as their struggling days, but I consider my non-working days as extended preparatory leaves.'

Interesting thoughts Aashay. We are impressed. That's the sign of a true artist.

What Aashay Does When He Is Not Working?

We asked Aashay to spill the beans on what he is busy doing when not shooting.

'For me, non-working days give you a chance to bounce back stronger and skilled. Whenever I am not working, I upgrade myself in terms of my acting skills, because I know that this is the only time I can groom myself more and return with more strength and skill,' he responded.

'Non-working days should be considered as the kind of preparatory leaves we used to get before our exams in school and colleges,' the actor concluded.