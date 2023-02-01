Exclusive! Bharti Singh's Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa Faces BAN As Producer ? Deets Inside

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who have tickled the funny bone of the viewers with their comedy, remained in headlines after their show Fawara Chowk went off air within a month. The celebrity couple reportedly suffered losses worth crores as their debut fiction show faced the axe on Dangal channel within a month of going on air. And now, there are mumours in the industry that Haarsh Limbachiyaa has suffered another setback.

If the recent buzz in the TV industry is to be believed, Haarsh Limbachiyaa might face ban as producer. Yes, you read that right! Gossip mills are talking in hush-hush voices that the channels might ban Haarsh as a producer due to the delay in payment of dues of his crew members.

Haarsh Yet To Clear Dues: Source A reliable source exclusively told Filmibeat, 'Haarsh has to pay around Rs 10 lakh to the art department and Rs 6-7 lakhs to the edit team. He is yet to clear the dues of many crew members. People who have received payments have only got 25-30 percent of the actual amount.' Haarsh's Woes To Continue? Due to the non-payment of dues, the channels might take some action against Haarsh, the source said. 'Considering the current situation, the channels might ban him from producing shows in the near future. A leading GEC, which was in talks with Haarsh for a new show, has offered him only the part of a performer. He is said to be longer associated with the show as a producer. The GEC is said to be looking for a new producer,' the source added. Advertisement When Haarsh Was Said To Upset Due To Loss When Haarsh Was Said To Upset Due To Loss Filmibeat had earlier informed our readers that Haarsh Limbachiyaa was upset for several days due to the losses that he suffered. The comedian-writer reportedly even slipped into depression following the loss in investment. Both Bharti and Haarsh never confirmed the news about themselves and chose to stay tight-lipped. They made a grand appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, entertaining Salman Khan and the Bigg Boss 16 contestants with their comic skills.

On the professional front, Haarsh was last seen hosting The Khatra Khatra Show on Colors channel. Talking about Bharti Singh, the comedian recently wrapped up the shoot of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs. The singing reality show aired on Zee TV.

