EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16: Is Shiv Thakare's Game Getting Affected Due To Sajid Khan? His Aai Answers
Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Shiv Thakare's mom has become the most talked about family member ever since she entered the BB 16 house. It would be an understatement to say that she has won millions of hearts. Be it simplicity or her warmth, Aai has managed to grab maximum eyeballs during stint as a special guest in Bigg Boss 16.
Twitterati didn't even think about talking about someone else other than Asha Tai Thakare as she owned the show like a boss. From showering the Bigg Boss 16 contestants with love to give them blessings and suggesting them to stay united, Aai was the star of yesterday's episode. We bet several viewers shed a tear or two after watching the reunion of Shiv Thakare and his mother.
Remember, we promised to bring the second part of Filmibeat's exclusive interview with Shiv Thakare's Aai? Well, here we are with a fun-filled conversation with her.
From talking about allegations of Sajid Khan affecting Shiv Thakare's game to opening about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Shiv Thakare's bond, here's what our beloved Aai said.
Grab a bowl of popcorn and start the reading session.
- Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Choudhary’s Kissing Scene From An Adult Series Goes Viral On Social Media
- Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary’s Brother REACTS To ‘Exactly Like Jiju’ Comparison With Ankit Gupta
- Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: THIS Contestant's Mother Calls Shiv Thakare The 'Rockstar' Of BB House
- You'll Clap The Loudest...: Shiv Thakare's Aai Calls Shalin Innocent, His Team Shares Cute Message For Her
- Bigg Boss 16: Sangita Ghosh Reveals Top 3 Finalists; Sends Love To Ankit Gupta, Says ‘Jese The Vaise Hi Rahe’
- EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 16's Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia To Play Lead In Choti Sarrdaarni 2? Here's What We Know
- Shiv Thakare Ki Aai Ne Toh Hame...: Bigg Boss 16 Fans REACT As His Team Shares Heartfelt Note For His Mother
- Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: EX Contestant SLAMS Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia As She Says Dad Badgers Her: Didn't Like
- Bigg Boss 16 Contestant MC Stan To Marry GF Buba Next Year? His Mother Spills The Beans About The Wedding
- Entertainment News Updates: RRR Wins Golden Globes For Naatu Naatu; Shalin-Tina’s Mothers Enters BB House
- BB16: Priyanka Choudhary & Ankit Gupta Have A Green Signal For Their Relationship; Reveals Brother Yogesh
- Bigg Boss 16: Farah Khan Says She Hit Sajid Khan With Frying Pan, Ran After Him With Knife In Hand