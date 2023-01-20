EXCLUSIVE! Actor Aakash Ahuja Opens Up Doing Achha Sila Diya With Nora Fatehi: It Was Last Minute Call That...

Popular actor Aakash Ahuja is currently grabbing all the headlines with his intense performance in the new music video, Achha Sila Diya, which also features Nora Fatehi and Rajkummar Rao. The actor has amazed everyone with his different avatar in the latest music video.

Achha Sila Diya, a soulful track, was released on January 19 and has been receiving a positive response from the audience. Aakash played the role of Nora Fatehi's lover in the hit music video. The actor, while exclusively interacting with Filmibeat, spoke about his experience and thoughts after working in the grand project.

AAKASH AHUJA REVEALS IT WAS A LAST MINUTE CALL...

Talking about his new Bollywood project, Aakash said, "I do believe that I was meant to be in this music video, that's why it was the last minute call that made me sign this. I am happy that I got a chance to work on this music video which has a bunch of talented people.".

"B Praak and Jaani are the kings of heart break songs and this song is also so melodious. I would say that it's an honour for me to feature in my favourite singer B-Praak's song," he added.

Achha Sila Diya has been presented by T-Series and produced by Bhushan Kumar. B Praak has crooned the song why Jaani has composed the music and penned the beautiful lyrics. The song has been directed by Arvindr Khaira.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR AAKASH AHUJA?

Talking about Aakash Ahuja, the handsome star is currently seen in Faltu, which airs on Star Plus. The daily soap, which also stars Niharika Chouksey, has been doing quite well in terms of TRPs. The show bagged the fifth spot in the latest of BARC TRP ratings.

Aakash Ahuja made his debut on the big screen by playing the negative lead in the movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas'. He has also featured in hit shows like O Gujariya: Badlenge Chal Duniya, Qubool Hai and Thapki Pyaar Ki 2. His chemistry with Jigyasa Singh in Thapki 2 grabbed several eyeballs for the early evening show.

We hope Aakash continues to shine like a star in the sky. Wishing him all the luck.

