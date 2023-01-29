Farah Khan Consoles A Sobbing Rakhi Sawant With A Hug During Her Mother's Funeral. WATCH

Rakhi Sawant's mother, Jaya Bheda, breathed her last on Saturday, January 28, after battling cancer. She was being treated at Criticare Hospital after being diagnosed with a brain tumor. Rakhi Saant performed the last rites of her mother, Jaya Bheda, today at the cemetery in Oshiwara, Andheri. Rakhi and her brother Rakesh Sawant were seen carrying their mothers' mortal remains, which they brought to the cemetery hall for the final rites and burial ceremony.

Several celebrities and Rakhi's friends from the industry, Rashami Desai, Sangeeta Kapure, and Ehsaan Qureshi, arrived to pay their last respects to Jaya Bheda at the cemetery.

FARAH KHAN CONSOLES RAKHI SAWANT

Meanwhile, choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan was spotted at Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda's funeral. Farah was clicked at the Municipal Christian Cemetery, Oshiwara, Mumbai, where Jaya Bheda's last rites and burial took place. A video that has gone viral now shows Farah hugging and comforting a broken Rakhi. She also sat beside her for a few minutes and held her hands before leaving the cemetery hall. Farah was also seen paying her last tribute to Jaya Bheda.

Advertisement

Speaking to ETimes about Rakhi Sawant, Farah Khan said, "It is extremely heartbreaking for anyone who loses their mother. Moms are always important. I haven't met her much but every time she was unwell I was on a call with Rakhi and I feel, you all should please give her some space while she is mourning. I am sure she has always made her mother proud and she will keep continuing to do that with her work."

In another video, Farah was seen telling paparazzi not to take photos or follow her inside the funeral home. Apart from Farah, Rashami Desai too was seen attending her mother's funeral and consoling her as she hugged her.