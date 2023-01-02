'Is She Pregnant Or Not?': Gauahar Khan Flaunts Baby Bump In New Pics But Fans Are Confused
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar are on cloud nine these days as they are expecting the arrival of a little bundle of joy into their lives. The couple shared the good new news with their fans on social media, a few days before their second wedding anniversary. The two celebs, who are eagerly waiting for the birth of their first child, have been showered with love and blessings ever since they made an official announcement.
GAUAHAR KHAN FLAUNTS BABY BUMP
On Monday (January 2), Gauahar Khan blessed our Instagram feed with two cute snaps where she is seen flaunting her baby bump. The mom-to-be looked radiant as she posed for the camera, oozing out swag and confidence. When it comes to striking a pose, none can beat the Bigg Boss 7 winner.
GAUHAR, ZAID TO WELCOME FIRST CHILD
The two lovebirds, who tied the knot on December 25, 2020, will become parents after two years of marriage. The duo is beaming with joy, enjoying Gauahar's pregnancy phase to the fullest. Be it grandpa Ismail Darbar or masi-to-be Nigar Khan, their family members are excited to welcome a new member.
What do you have to say about Gauahar Khan's stylish look? Do share your thoughts with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.
Stay tuned for more updates!
