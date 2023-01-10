Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Sai Aka Ayesha Singh’s Educational Qualifications Will Leave You Impressed

Actress Ayesha Singh made her TV debut with ZEE TV's Doli Armaanon Ki and has come a long way in her acting career.

While her first show didn't give her much recognition, she is currently among the most loved TV stars thanks to her character in the hit Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Co-starring Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha is winning hearts with her performance in the popular series which premiered in 2020.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has proved to be a turning point in her career and finally made her a household name. However, do you know how much the actress has studied? Let's look at the educational qualifications of Ayesh Singh here.