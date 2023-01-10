Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Sai Aka Ayesha Singh’s Educational Qualifications Will Leave You Impressed


Actress Ayesha Singh made her TV debut with ZEE TV's Doli Armaanon Ki and has come a long way in her acting career.

While her first show didn't give her much recognition, she is currently among the most loved TV stars thanks to her character in the hit Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Co-starring Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha is winning hearts with her performance in the popular series which premiered in 2020.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has proved to be a turning point in her career and finally made her a household name. However, do you know how much the actress has studied? Let's look at the educational qualifications of Ayesh Singh here.

Family Background Of Ayesha Singh

Ayesha Singh was born in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on June 19, 1996. After going through many ups and downs in her personal and professional life, the actress has finally made a name for herself in showbiz.

Ayesha Singh’s School

The TV actress completed her schooling at St. Patrick's School and St. Patrick's Junior College in Agra, her hometown.

Ayesha Singh’s College

After completing his school education, she reportedly got admission to the SNDT Women's University in Mumbai's Juhu campus. She has a degree in Law. Yes, you read that right!

Acting Debut & Success

During the initial years of her career, Ayesha was a part of shows like Doli Armaanon Ki and Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost. However, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin finally established Ayesha as a leading TV star.

Ayesha Singh’s Net Worth

According to reports, Ayesha Singh's net worth is around Rs 30 crore which is huge. Well, she still has a long way to go as it's just the beginning for her. Don't you agree?

Published On January 10, 2023

Read more...