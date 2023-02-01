NEW ENTRY In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Vikram Wadhwa Confirms Playing THIS Role In The HIT Show
Featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin premiered on Star Plus in October 2020 and has been fetching huge numbers since then.
Despite receiving criticism for its storyline, the show has been a huge hit among viewers. To make the show more interesting and entertaining for fans, the makers have planned a new entry in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
TV actor Vikram Wadhwa, who has featured in various popular shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, and Choti Sarrdaarni among others, has confirmed his entry in the popular Star Plus show.
He's essaying the role of a police officer in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Yes, you read that right! According to the ongoing track, Pakhi went away from the Chavan house and took Vinayak with her.
Sai, who is irked with Pakhi, is planning to file a police complaint against Virat and her. That's when Vikram marks his entry in the show and will be seen investigating the case.
Confirming his entry, Vikram told ETimes, "It's a great feeling to be a part of such a big prime-time show. It's like one more feather on my cap. This feeling can't be described in words. I have played this particular cop character many times on screen but this time, I am enjoying it a lot and the audience will witness a lot of drama in the upcoming episodes."
Sharing the equation he shares with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin team, the actor added, "Well, all the cast and crew members are so amazing that I couldn't feel for a second that I was new to the show. They all welcomed me with so much love and warmth. My first shot was with Sai (Ayesha Singh). I must say she's very welcoming and a super talented actress. I thoroughly enjoyed shooting my first scene with her."
Keep watching this space for more updates!
- Dipika Kakar To Gauahar Khan: 5 Actresses Who Are Set To Welcome Their First Child This Year
- LATEST TRP Ratings: Pandya Store Beats Bigg Boss 16; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Are The Toppers
- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Sai Aka Ayesha Singh’s Educational Qualifications Will Leave You Impressed
- After Leaving Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, THIS Actor Bags A Popular ZEE TV Show; Check Details Here
- LATEST TRP Ratings: Kumkum Bhagya Beats Bigg Boss 16; Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TOP Again
- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Tanvi Thakkar & Actor-Hubby Expecting First Child; See Pregnancy Announcement
- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: 2 New Entries In Neil Bhatt-Ayesha Singh’s Hit Show; Here’s What We Know
- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Rrahul Sudhir Is The New Lead Opposite Ayesha Singh? Actor Breaks Silence
- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Mitaali Nag To Adish Vaidya, 4 Actors Who LEFT The Hit Star Plus Show
- EXCLUSIVE: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Ayesha Singh Reveals She Was Initially Offered Pakhi’s Role
- Latest TRP Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 And Pandya Store Enter Top 5; Anupamaa Witnesses Drop In Numbers
- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma Receives Surprise On Birthday; Neil Bhatt Posts Cute Message