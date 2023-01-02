Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Tanvi Thakkar & Actor-Hubby Expecting First Child; See Pregnancy Announcement
Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, featuring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma in the mains roles, is among the most loved and top-rated shows on TV currently.
TV actress Tanvi Thakkar is currently seen playing the pivotal role of Shivani Bua in the hit series. While the actress is doing great professionally as her performance is being appreciated, she on cloud nine currently when it comes to her personal life.
Tanvi Thakkar Is Pregnant
The TV actress is expecting her first child with actor-husband Aditya Kapadia. Yes, you read that right! Taking to social media, the much-in-love couple shared the good news with fans as they welcome New Year on Sunday (January 1).
Tanvi-Aditya’s Pregnancy Announcement
Tanvi and Aditya announced their pregnancy in the cutest way possible. They posted a filmy poster with their names inscribed at the top. The title seems to be 'Meet the Parents'. On the poster, the couple is seen twinning in matching T-shirts with 'Promoted to Mommy' abd 'Promoted to Daddy' written on them.
Posting the cute poster with their followers on social media, theywrote, 'From 2022 to '3' (baby emoticon) #newbeginnings.' Take a look at their announcement post here. The couple will be welcoming their little bundle of joy in July this year.
Tanvi And Aditya’s Love Story
For the unversed, Tanvi and Aditya first met each other in 2012 on the sets of their Star Plus show Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and fell in love with each other while shooting together.
Engagement & Long Wait For Marriage
After dating each other for a few months, the couple decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in 2013. However, they took a long time to tie the knot. Seven long years after exchanging rings, they got married on February 16, 2021. After almost two years of exchanging wedding vows, they are finally set to become parents. Heartiest congratulations to them.
Who Is Aditya Kapadia?
Aditya Kapadia started his acting career as a child artist and was seen in various popular shows like Just Mohabbat, Hip Hip Hurray, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, and Son Pari among others. After growing up, he returned to TV with Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and later starred in Adaalat, Suryaputra Karn, and was last seen in SAB TV's Tera Yaar Hoon Main.
