Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Tanvi Thakkar & Actor-Hubby Expecting First Child; See Pregnancy Announcement

Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, featuring Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma in the mains roles, is among the most loved and top-rated shows on TV currently.

TV actress Tanvi Thakkar is currently seen playing the pivotal role of Shivani Bua in the hit series. While the actress is doing great professionally as her performance is being appreciated, she on cloud nine currently when it comes to her personal life.