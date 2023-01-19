Chat Mangni, Pat Byaah! TV Actors Krishna & Khanjan Get Engaged Last Week, To Tie The Knot On January 26

After Anupamaa actor Rushad Rana and Ketaki Walawalkar, another TV couple is all set to take their relationship to the next level by getting married. Well, we're talking about actors Krishna Gokani and Khanjan Thumbar.

After being friends with each other for eight long years, Krishna and Khanjan recently got engaged to each other, on January 15. Taking to social media, the actress posted a picture from their engagement ceremony and shared the news.

She wrote, "I chose you & I'll choose you over & over, without pause, without doubt, in a heartbeat, I'll keep choosing you, because god blessed me with you.Thank you for being you... big congratulations to us... #couplegoals #kk #khanjanthumbar #krishnagokani"

Take a look at the photos below:

The newly-engaged couple is now all set to get married on January 26 in the presence of their families and close friends. Yes, you read that right!

Talking abou their love story, Krishna told ETimes, "Khanjan and I have been friends for about eight years but never thought of dating each other. I guess not getting into the mandatory dating phase makes our relationship unique (smiles). It was only while working together for a play, which he has produced, directed and acted in and I was an executive producer on it, that he developed feelings for me."

She added, "Honestly, I was a bit sceptical about it, as I have seen two people falling in love Just because that meet every day for work. I hoped that Khanjan's feelings for me wasn't a result of that. I am glad that wasn't the case with us. He took me by surprise by proposing to me on January 1 and I said yes."

Sharing his side of the story, Khanjan stated, "We hit it off instantly as friends. I always liked her aura. The friendship phase went on for a long time, as the thought of having a fling to know each other as partners never crossed our minds. When my parents pressured me to get married, I could only think of Krishna. She is homely yet ambitious about her career."

For the unversed, Krishan is best known for playing the lead role in the popular Star Plus show Hamari Devrani and was last seen in SAB TV's Woh Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle. Khanjan, on the other hand, was a part of SAB TV's Bhakharwadi.

Heartiest congratulations to the couple!