4 Years Before Imlie, Karan Vohra & Megha Chakraborty Romanced Each Other In THIS Star Plus Show
Gul Khan's Imlie premiered on Star Plus in 2020 with Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the titular role. Also featuring Gashmeer Mahajani, Mayuri Deshmukh, and Fahmaan Khan in the main roles, the show proved to be a huge hit among viewers.
However, last year, in a surprising turn of events, the makers revealed that the popular show is taking a generation leap after which Sumbul and Fahmaan were replaced by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra as the new protagonists.
Megha and Karan are currently essaying the lead roles of Imlie and Atharva respectively. Seerat Kapoor, on the other hand, is seen as the main antagonist Cheeni. While viewers were expecting that the show will lose its essence after the generation leap, the ratings are proof that the new cast has succeeded in winning hearts.
Imlie is fetching amazing numbers for the channel and is a regular name in the weekly list of the top five most-watched shows across channels. Also, the show's loyal viewers are in love with the onscreen chemistry between Karan and Megha aka Atharva and Imlie.
However, did you know that Imlie isn't Karan and Megha's first show together? Well, four years before entering Imlie, the duo had paired up for another Star Plus show. Yes, you read that right!
We're talking about Krishna Chali London, the show premiered on Star Plus in 2018 and featured Megha Chakraborty in the titular role. It revolved around the story of Krishna who aspires to become a doctor, however, gets married to a rich and spoilt boy named Radhey. Initially, Gaurav Sareen played the male lead opposite Megha.
However, after some months, the makers shown the doors to him for unknown reasons and Karan Vohra entered as the new hero. He essayed the role of Dr Veer Sahay opposite Krishna.
A few months after his entry, the channel decided to end Krishna Chali London despite decent ratings in 2019 and left the loyal viewers sad. However, both the actors are now enjoying the love they're getting for their characters in Imlie.
What do you think about their onscreen pairing? Share your views in the comments section below.
