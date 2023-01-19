Tu Ghar Chal: Shatrughan Sinha's Wife Poonam REACTS As Actor Praises Indian Idol 13 Contestant Deboshmita

Indian Idol 13: Veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha graced the sets of the popular singing reality show, making it a blockbuster affair. The makers ensured that they took the entertainment levels one notch higher by introducing a 'Shaadi-special episode' for this weekend. Guess what? The iconic couple left everyone impressed with their nostaglic banters and fun-filled nok-jhok.

POONAM SINHA'S CUTE REACTION TO SHATRUGHAN PRAISING INDIAN IDOL 13 CONTESTANT

Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha's chemistry was on full display during the new episode of Indian Idol 13. Can you guess how Poonam Sinha reacted when her husband praised Deboshmita Roy's singing? Well, she playfully trolled her own hubby when he appreciated Deboshmita for delivering an impressive performance.

After Deboshmita set the stage on fire with her act on Ja Re Ja Oh Harjai, Shatrughan praised her for acing the song and the Hindi diction despite being a Bengali. However, it was Poonam Sinha's reaction that left us in splits. She quipped, "Tu ghar chal" as her partner lauded the Kolkata-based singer. What a cute way to playfully troll your own partner, isn't it?

The official Twitter handle of Sony TV shared the promo along with the caption, "Iss baar #IndianIdol ke manch ko roshan karne aayenge iconic jodi Shantughan Sinha Ji & Poonam Sinha Ji!Aur Deboshmita karegi apne iss sureele performance se unko impress!Dekhiye inhe #IndianIdol13 ke #ShaadiSpecial mein! Sat-Sun raat 8 baje."

INDIAN IDOL 13 ELIMINATION

Kavya Limaye was the latest contestant to get eliminated from the show. The top 8 contestants of Indian Idol 13 are Shivam Singh, Rishi Singh, Deboshmita Roy, Navdeep Wadali, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar, Bipdita Chakraborty and Chirag Kotwal.

Indian Idol 13 is judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshamiyaa and Neha Kakkar. The singing reality show airs at 8pm on weekends on Sony Entertainment Television.

Keep watching this space for more updates.