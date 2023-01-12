Indian Idol 13: MasterChef India’s Ranveer, Vikas In Awe Of Rishi’s Singing; Says His Voice Gives Goosembumps

Indian Idol 13 has come up with a great ensemble of contestants and their singing talent has left everyone in awe. Interestingly, the popular singing based reality show will be celebrating the 'Housewives Special' episode wherein MasterChef India season 7 judges Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora will be gracing Indian Idol 13. Interestingly, while every contestant on the show left an impact on the MasterChef India judges, it was Rishi Singh's performance who left everyone in awe. To note, Rishi sang the song Pachtaoge which was originally sung by Arijit Singh.

Rishi, who is one of the top performers of Indian Idol 13 managed to leave the Vikas, Ranveer and Garima in awe. Singing praies for Rishi, Chef Vikas Khanna stated that Rishi has the ability to make the audience emotional as he made them feel that he as a painful scar inside. He even emphasised that Rishi's performance gave him goosebumps. On the other hand, Ranveer was speechless post Rishi's performance and revealed that he listens to his songs everyday after Hanuman Chalisa as they lifts up his mood. Chef Ranveer also adds that Rishi's songs are not just songs but an emotion and that the young singer performs with all the emotions.

Later, Chef Garima Arora added, "Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna were always your big fan; now onwards, include me in the list". Apart from this, Leela and Julia, a desi mother-in-law and daughter-in-law duo also treated everyon with some desi Rajma Chawal which was enjoyed by the Chefs and judges on the sets.

As of now, Indian Idol 13 has got its top 8 contestants in Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar and Shivam Singh, from Gujarat. It will be interesting to see who will win the popular show.