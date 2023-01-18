Ishq Mein Ghayal: Karan Kundrra Reunites With THIS Bigg Boss 15 Co-Contestant But There’s A Twist
TV actor Karan Kundraa, who was seen in Bigg Boss 15, Lock Upp, and Dance Deewane Juniors last year, is all set to make his fiction comeback with Colors TV's much-hyped show Ishq Mein Marjawan.
Co-starring Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the lead roles, the supernatural drama is set to premiere on the channel soon and fans have been eagerly waiting to watch it.
Interestingly, Karan and Gashmeer are playing the roles of werewolves brothers who falls in love with the character played by Reem. While the promos have been fetching a positive response, the makers are yet to reveal its premiere date.
Amid all this, here comes a piece of good news for Karan and Bigg Boss 15 fans. Well, we're saying so because the TV star has reunited with one of his BB 15 co-contestants for Ishq Mein Ghayal. Ye, you read that right!
Keep watching this space for more updates!
- Ishq Mein Ghayal: HUGE Age Difference Between Reem Shaikh & Male Leads Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani
- Ishq Mein Ghayal: Netizens Troll Karan Kundrra’s Show For Its Uncanny Resemblance To The Vampire Diaries
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Touches Karan Kundrra's Feet; Did You Know They Share A Special Connection?
- Bigg Boss 16 BREAKING: Karan Kundrra To Enter BB 16 House Along With THIS TV Diva. Deets Inside
- Private Pool, Lavish Bedroom And More: Step Inside Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra's New Dubai House - WATCH
- Karan Kundrra Opens Up About Completing 14 Years In The TV Industry: I Am So Grateful For The Love I Receive
- Karan Kundrra Wishes His Mother On Her Birthday With Adorable Message, Calls Her Epitome Of Grace; See Pics
- Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash To Make Their Bollywood Debut Together? Here’s What We Know
- Reem Shaikh Opens Up About Her New Show Bhediya, Working With Karan Kundrra And Gashmeer Mahajani
- Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash To Celebrate Their Achievement At An Award Show; WATCH
- Not Tejasswi Prakash, But Reem Shaikh Bags Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani’s New Show?
- Karan Kundrra Heaps Praise On Tejasswi Prakash: She Knows What To Say At What Time To Make Me Feel Complete…