Ishq Mein Ghayal: Karan Kundrra Reunites With THIS Bigg Boss 15 Co-Contestant But There’s A Twist

TV actor Karan Kundraa, who was seen in Bigg Boss 15, Lock Upp, and Dance Deewane Juniors last year, is all set to make his fiction comeback with Colors TV's much-hyped show Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Co-starring Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the lead roles, the supernatural drama is set to premiere on the channel soon and fans have been eagerly waiting to watch it.

Interestingly, Karan and Gashmeer are playing the roles of werewolves brothers who falls in love with the character played by Reem. While the promos have been fetching a positive response, the makers are yet to reveal its premiere date.

Amid all this, here comes a piece of good news for Karan and Bigg Boss 15 fans. Well, we're saying so because the TV star has reunited with one of his BB 15 co-contestants for Ishq Mein Ghayal. Ye, you read that right!

