Ishq Mein Ghayal: Netizens Troll Karan Kundrra’s Show For Its Uncanny Resemblance To The Vampire Diaries

The only big difference spotted in the mix was that the lead actors, who play brothers, are werewolves instead of vampires. The original series was led by Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder and still enjoys a cult following among the masses. As a result, a section of social media users was seen calling Karan Kundrra a 'Sasta copy’ of The Vampire Diaries. They even called out the poor dialogue featured in the promo.

One user wrote, “OMG lol what a sasti and cheap copy of TVD. I mean come on, you gys can come with something new. Nobody can beat OG Damon Salvatore and upar se Karan ki overacting and dialogue Hello Brother.” Another one added, “cheap copy- just by changing vampire into wolf still tried to copy vampire diaries and lazy dialogue delivery to say hello brother- this is so bad. There is no energy.” Take a look at the other tweets below:

Meanwhile, Reem Shaikh recently opened up about Ishq Mein Ghayal and said, “Coming back to the channel with yet another exciting show Ishq Mein Ghayal is nothing less than a blessing to me. I’m looking forward to working with great actors such as Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani. We are having a gala time shooting for the show in Uttarakhand and hope the viewers would enjoy the show as much as we are enjoying working on it.”