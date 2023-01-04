Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh starrer Ishq Mein Ghayal will soon air on Colors TV. The promo of the fantasy drama was recently unveiled on social media to mixed reviews. While some netizens seemed excited to see the show, others were quick to point out its uncanny resemblance to the American TV series, The Vampire Diaries.
Ishq Mein Ghayal: Netizens Troll Karan Kundrra’s Show For Its Uncanny Resemblance To The Vampire Diaries
The only big difference spotted in the mix was that the lead actors, who play brothers, are werewolves instead of vampires. The original series was led by Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, and Ian Somerhalder and still enjoys a cult following among the masses. As a result, a section of social media users was seen calling Karan Kundrra a 'Sasta copy’ of The Vampire Diaries. They even called out the poor dialogue featured in the promo.
One user wrote, “OMG lol what a sasti and cheap copy of TVD. I mean come on, you gys can come with something new. Nobody can beat OG Damon Salvatore and upar se Karan ki overacting and dialogue Hello Brother.” Another one added, “cheap copy- just by changing vampire into wolf still tried to copy vampire diaries and lazy dialogue delivery to say hello brother- this is so bad. There is no energy.” Take a look at the other tweets below:
Meanwhile, Reem Shaikh recently opened up about Ishq Mein Ghayal and said, “Coming back to the channel with yet another exciting show Ishq Mein Ghayal is nothing less than a blessing to me. I’m looking forward to working with great actors such as Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani. We are having a gala time shooting for the show in Uttarakhand and hope the viewers would enjoy the show as much as we are enjoying working on it.”
- Ishq Mein Ghayal Promo Out! This Is How Much Karan Kundrra Is Charging Per Episode For His New Show
- The Vampire Diaries' Joseph Morgan Praises SS Rajamouli's RRR, Calls It Absolute Masterpiece
- The Vampire Diaries Star Nina Dobrev Shares A Throwback Pic With Deepika Padukone
- Ian Somerhalder Goes Naked In Season 7 The Vampire Diaries Trailer
- Ian Somerhalder's Twitter Account Gets Hacked, Love Tweets For Ex Nina Dobrev
- The Vampire Diaries Shocker: Nina Dobrev (Elena) Announces Exit!
- Nina Dobrev Trips And Falls While Exiting From A Plane, Watch..
- Nina Dobrev Not In For One-Night-Stands
- Big Brother 13 tops TV ratings on Thursday
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Touches Karan Kundrra's Feet; Did You Know They Share A Special Connection?
- Bigg Boss 16 BREAKING: Karan Kundrra To Enter BB 16 House Along With THIS TV Diva. Deets Inside
- Private Pool, Lavish Bedroom And More: Step Inside Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra's New Dubai House - WATCH