Ishq Mein Ghayal Promo Out! This Is How Much Karan Kundrra Is Charging Per Episode For His New Show

Ishq Mein Ghayal was earlier titled Bhediya: Ishq Aur Junoon and it seems to be inspired by the American supernatural teen drama, The Vampire Diaries. In the first peak of the new show, we meet a courageous young girl named Esha (Reem Shaikh), who shares a strong connection with two brothers named Veer and Armaan, who happen to be werewolves. Take a look at the promo of the thriller-fantasy show below:

Meanwhile, according to a Tellychakkar report, Karan Kundrra is charging a whopping fee to work on the show. It is being suggested that the actor is charging 5 Lakhs per episode for his new show Ishq Mein Ghayal. This shouldn’t come as surprise because Karan brings a lot of attention and fans to whatever he is working on. The Bigg Boss 15 star was earlier charging around 5 Lakhs for an episode of Dance Dewane junior as well.

In a recent interview, Kundrra opened up about his new show and said, “It is extremely delightful for me to make a comeback to the fiction genre on television with such a power-packed show. I’ll be doing a fantasy drama, a genre that has always intrigued me, and I’m glad that I’m joining forces with Colors for Ishq Mein Ghayal. My fans are going to see me in a completely different avatar as there are so many layers to Veer’s persona that I am set to bring alive on screen.”