Ishq Mein Ghayal: HUGE Age Difference Between Reem Shaikh & Male Leads Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani

After entertaining fans with his stints in Bigg Boss 16 and Lock Upp, TV star Karan Kundrra is returning to the small screen with his new fiction show titled Ishq Mein Ghayal.

Co-starring Reem Shaikh and Imlie fame Gashmeer Mahajani, the supernatural drama will soon premiere on Colors TV and will likely replace Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6. However, an official announcement is still awaited.

The makers finally unveiled its first promo recently, which has been receiving a good response from fans. Reem Shaikh has created ripples on the small screen with her sizzling chemistry with both Karan and Gashmeer.

However, did you know that there is a huge age difference between her and both the male leads? Yes, you read that right!