Ishq Mein Ghayal: HUGE Age Difference Between Reem Shaikh & Male Leads Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani
After entertaining fans with his stints in Bigg Boss 16 and Lock Upp, TV star Karan Kundrra is returning to the small screen with his new fiction show titled Ishq Mein Ghayal.
Co-starring Reem Shaikh and Imlie fame Gashmeer Mahajani, the supernatural drama will soon premiere on Colors TV and will likely replace Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6. However, an official announcement is still awaited.
The makers finally unveiled its first promo recently, which has been receiving a good response from fans. Reem Shaikh has created ripples on the small screen with her sizzling chemistry with both Karan and Gashmeer.
However, did you know that there is a huge age difference between her and both the male leads? Yes, you read that right!
Real Age Of Reem Shaikh
For the unversed, Reem Sheikh was reportedly born on September 7, 2002, and turned 20 last year. She started her career as a child artist and featured in several hits shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Diya Aur Baati Hum. In 2018, she bagged the lead role in ZEE TV's Tujhse Hai Raabta and established herself as a lead female star.
Age Difference Between Reem And Karan Kundrra
Karan Kunddra, who is counted among the most popular TV celebrities, celebrated her 38th birthday on October 11 last year. This year, Reem and Karan have an age difference of a huge 18 years.
Age Difference Between Reem And Gashmeer Mahajani
Gashmeer Mahajani, who became a household name after playing the lead role opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan in the hit Star Plus show Imlie, celebrates his birthday on June 8. Last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, the actor is 37 years old. Hence, the age difference between Gashmeer and Reem is of 17 years. Well, that's interesting!
Earlier titled Bhediya: Ishq Aur Junoon, Ishq Mein Ghayal seems to be inspired by the popular American drama, The Vampire Diaries. According to the promo, the much-awaited show revolves around Esha (Reem Shaikh) and her connection with two brothers Veer and Armaan (played by Karan and Gashmeer), who are werewolves.
When Will Ishq Mein Ghayal Premiere?
While the makers are yet to announce the premiere date of Ishq Mein Marjawan, it is said to be a finite series of around 100-120 episodes and will air only on weekends. Keep watching this space for more updates!
- Ishq Mein Ghayal: Netizens Troll Karan Kundrra’s Show For Its Uncanny Resemblance To The Vampire Diaries
- Ishq Mein Ghayal Promo Out! This Is How Much Karan Kundrra Is Charging Per Episode For His New Show
- Reem Shaikh Opens Up About Her New Show Bhediya, Working With Karan Kundrra And Gashmeer Mahajani
- Not Tejasswi Prakash, But Reem Shaikh Bags Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani’s New Show?
- Zain Imam, Reem Shaikh & Kishwer Merchant On Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan Going Digital
- Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan: Akshit Quits The Show; 'I'm Done; I Had Great Expectations, But Didn't Get My Due'
- Not Nima Denzongpa But Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan To Go Off-Air; Zain-Reem's Show To Be Shifted To OTT Platform
- Zain Imam Reveals Why Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan Is Slow In Connecting With Masses; Actor Works Despite Injury
- Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan LEAP: Zain Imam & Reem Shaikh Talk About New Storyline; Hope Viewers Enjoy It
- Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan’s Zain Imam & Reem Shaikh Flaunt Their New Look As The Show Is Set To Take Leap
- Zain Imam Thanks Fans For Making Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan Top 5 Across Channels Digitally & No. 2 On Voot
- Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan: Akshit Talks About His Bond With Zain Imam & Reem Shaikh; Calls Them Sweet