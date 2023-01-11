Ishqbaaaz's Shrenu Parikh CONFIRMS Relationship With Boyfriend Akshay Mhatre On Birthday, Shares Cosy Video
Popular TV actress Shrenu Parikh has finally confirmed that she is dating her co-star Akshay Mhatre. On Wednesday (January 11), the small screen diva shared a video with Akshay to make things Instagram official on her beau's birthday.
SHRENU PARIKH'S ROMANTIC VIDEO WITH AKSHAY MHATRE
SHRENU PARIKH'S UPCOMING SHOW
On the professional front, Shrenu Parikh will be next seen in Maitree, which will hit the airwaves soon. The upcoming daily soap will take an early evening shot on Zee TV.
Here's wishing Akshay Mhatre a very happy birthday!
