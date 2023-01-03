Ishqbaaaz Actress Subha Rajput Shares Dreamy Engagement PICS With Actor-Beau; Check Nakuul Mehta’s Reaction

Subha Rajput, the TV actress who played the pivotal role of Nakuul Mehta and Kunal Jaisingh's onscreen sister Priyanka Singh Oberoi in the much-loved Star Plus show Ishqbaaaz, is in a relationship with actor Vibhav Roy.

After dating each other for a few years, the couple finally took their relationship to the next level by getting engaged recently in the presence of their families and close friends.