Junooniyatt: Launch Date To Actors’ Fees, All About Ankit Gupta’s Much-Awaited Colors Show

After winning many hearts with his role of Fateh in Colors TV's Udaariyaan alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, TV star Ankit Gupta entered Bigg Boss 16 last year and is making headlines since then.

During his stint in the controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, viewers loved his calm nature and friendship with Priyanka. After spending almost three months inside the Bigg Boss house, he finally bid goodbye to the show after his co-contestants voted him out for not being too active.

While his fans want him to return to the show as a wild-card entry, Ankit signed a new fiction show with the channel titled Junooniyatt. His well-wishers are happy for him and are now looking forward to his small-screen comeback.

As the promos of Junooniyatt are finally out, here's everything you need to know about the much-hyped musical drama.