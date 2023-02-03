Junooniyatt: Ankit Gupta Reveals Final Launch Date & Time Slot Of His New Show, Says ‘Get Ready For…’

Ankit Gupta made his TV debut with Colors TV's Balika Vadhu in 2012 and has established himself among the most loved celebrities on the small screen. He rose to fame after featuring in popular shows like Sadda Haq and Udaariyaan, however, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 made him a household name.

The actor entered the controversial reality show in October last year with her Udaariyaan co-star Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and won many hearts during his three-month stay. Fans instantly fell in love with his calm and composed nature.

In December, he finally came out of Bigg Boss 16 after his co-contestants voted him out during a task and is currently busy with his new show Junooniyatt produced by his Udaariyaan producers Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

The show will air on Colors TV and the actor is super excited to return to the small screen. After a long wait, he has finally announced the launch date and time slot of Junooniyatt.