Junooniyatt: Ankit Gupta Finally Reveals Launch Date Of His New Colors Show During Q&A Session
TV star Ankit became a household name after featuring in Colors TV's hit shows Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 16. He left the controversial reality show last month after his co-contestants removed him and his elimination left his fans sad.
While they have continuously requested the makers for his return, the actor has already signed a new fiction show, Junooniyatt. Co-starring Ankit's Bigg Boss 16 co-contestant Gautam Singh Vig and Neha Rana as the lead lady, the much-awaited show is a musical drama in which the lead trio will be seen as music enthusiasts.
The promos of Junooniyatt are out, however, the makers are yet to unveil the launch date. However, in a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Ankit finally shared the show's launch date with fans.
