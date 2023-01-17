Junooniyatt: Nazar Actress Shruti Sharma Joins Ankit Gupta, Gautam Vig's New Show? Here's What We Know

Junooniyatt cast: Ankit Gupta, who won millions of hearts during his stint in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, is all set to return to the fiction space with Junooniyatt. The TV heartthrob will be seen in a different role in the upcoming musical drama, which will air on Colors channel. Fans have not been able to control their excitement ever since the first promo was unveiled.

Considering the buzz surrounding Junooniyatt, Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta are roping talented artists, who can justify the roles that are given to them. Guess what? They have approached a leading TV star to play a pivotal role in the show.

We are talking about Shruti Sharma. The small screen diva is in talks with the production house to essay a key character in Junooniyatt. Yes, you read that right!

Who Is Shruti Sharma? Who Is Shruti Sharma? Shruti Sharma is fondly known for her role of Dhanak in Gathbandhan opposite Abrar Qazi. She later went on to feature in shows like Nazar 2 and Namak Issk Ka. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with Sanya Malhotra-starrer Pagglait, started her career with India's Next Superstars. Shruti, who enjoys a significant fan following on social media, will be seen in a different avatar in Junooniyatt, a report in Tellychakkar said. Junooniyatt Main Leads Are Junooniyatt Main Leads Are Ankit Gupta and Gautam Singh Vig, who were seen in Bigg Boss 16, will play the male leads in Junooniyatt. Interestingly, there's only one female lead and it makes us wonder whom will she romance in the show, Neha Rana, who was last seen in Banni Chow Home Delivery, will play the role of Elahi. While Gautam will be seen as Jordan, Ankit Gupta will essay the character of Jahaan. The show has been set against the backdrop of music in Punjab. The makers have already commenced the shoot in Chandigarh. Advertisement Junooniyatt Promo Jahaan, Jordan and Elahi's fate will change when their paths cross with each other. How will they cope up with the changes when destiny will make plans to bring the trio together? This forms the crux of the story. In the promo, Ankit Gupta's character said that he wishes to prove that the allegations levelled on his parents were false. The Udaariyaan actor has donned a different look for Junooniyatt, sporting hats to justify his character of a musician.

COLORS TV UPCOMING SHOWS

On a related note, Colors channel will launch four-five shows in the next few months. The leading GEC will launch Ishq Mein Ghayal and Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama to spice up its weekend programming.

Are you excited for Ankit Gupta's Junooniyatt? Do share your thoughts with us by dropping a tweet @Filmibeat.

Keep watching this space for more updates.