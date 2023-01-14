Junooniyatt: Ankit Gupta Was Removed From Bigg Boss 16 Because Of His New Show? Here’s What We Know

Actor Ankit Gupta, who rose to fame after playing the lead role of Fateh in Colors TV's Udaariyaan alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, was recently seen as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan.

The controversial reality show made him a household name and fans loved his calm & composed nature inside the Bigg Boss house. Also, his 'friendship with Priyanka continuously grabbed eyeballs.

While Ankit was winning many hearts during his stint in the show, his co-contestants voted him out three weeks ago from the show leaving his fans sad. Even he was surprised with other housemates getting the power to remove him.

However, the TV star is now all set to entertain fans with Colors TV's Junooniyatt. On Friday (January 13), the makers finally unveiled the promos of his new much-awaited show.