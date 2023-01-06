Junooniyatt: Who Is Ankit Gupta's New Heroine Neha Rana? Here's Everything You Need To Know

LEAD CAST OF JUNOONIYATT

Another Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Singh Vig too will be seen playing the lead role in the musical drama. Also, the makers have roped in actress Neha Rana to play the female protagonist in Junooniyatt.

After romancing Priyanka in Udaariyaan, Neha will be his new heroine. Here's everything you need to know about her.

WHO IS NEHA RANA?

Neha Rana is an actress who made her Tv debut with Sony TV's Ishq Par Zor Nahi in 2021 and played the role of male lead's (played by Param Singh) ex.

OTHER SHOWS FEATURING NEHA RANA

While her debut show ended within five months, she soon bagged a pivotal role in Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Choti Sarrdaarni after the show took a 20-year leap.

She was last seen in Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta's Star Plus show Banni Chow Home Delivery. Later, she quit the show as she wasn't with the growth of her character and started looking for lead roles and finally bagged Junooniyatt.

NEHA RANA'S ROLE IN JUNOONIYATT

According to reports, Neha Rana will be essaying the role of protagonist Illahi, an aspiring singer in the love triangle. While she wants to pursue a career in music, things take an exciting turn soon after she meets Ankit and Gautam's character.

ANKIT GUPTA'S RE-ENTRY IN BIGG BOSS 16

Ever since his exit from Bigg Boss 16, his fans have been continuously demanding his re-entry into the show. While there were rumours that he might re-enter soon, looks like that's not happening now as Ankit has signed Junooniyatt.

JUNOONIYATT PREMIERE DATE & CHANNEL

Coming back to Junooniyatt, the show is expected to air on Colors TV soon. However, the launch date isn't yet out.

Keep watching this space for more updates!