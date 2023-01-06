Junooniyatt: Who Is Ankit Gupta's New Heroine Neha Rana? Here's Everything You Need To Know
After rising to fame with Colors TV's Udaariyanaan co-starring Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, TV actor Ankit Gupta entered the Bigg Boss 16 house in October last year and won several hearts.
Two weeks ago, he finally bid goodbye to the show after his co-contestants voted him out of the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan.
However, just a few days after his eviction from the Bigg Boss house, Ankit has already bagged a new show. Produced by his Udaariyaan producers, Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, the much-awaited show is titled Junooniyatt.
LEAD CAST OF JUNOONIYATT
Another Bigg Boss 16 contestant Gautam Singh Vig too will be seen playing the lead role in the musical drama. Also, the makers have roped in actress Neha Rana to play the female protagonist in Junooniyatt.
After romancing Priyanka in Udaariyaan, Neha will be his new heroine. Here's everything you need to know about her.
WHO IS NEHA RANA?
Neha Rana is an actress who made her Tv debut with Sony TV's Ishq Par Zor Nahi in 2021 and played the role of male lead's (played by Param Singh) ex.
OTHER SHOWS FEATURING NEHA RANA
While her debut show ended within five months, she soon bagged a pivotal role in Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Choti Sarrdaarni after the show took a 20-year leap.
She was last seen in Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta's Star Plus show Banni Chow Home Delivery. Later, she quit the show as she wasn't with the growth of her character and started looking for lead roles and finally bagged Junooniyatt.
NEHA RANA'S ROLE IN JUNOONIYATT
According to reports, Neha Rana will be essaying the role of protagonist Illahi, an aspiring singer in the love triangle. While she wants to pursue a career in music, things take an exciting turn soon after she meets Ankit and Gautam's character.
ANKIT GUPTA'S RE-ENTRY IN BIGG BOSS 16
Ever since his exit from Bigg Boss 16, his fans have been continuously demanding his re-entry into the show. While there were rumours that he might re-enter soon, looks like that's not happening now as Ankit has signed Junooniyatt.
JUNOONIYATT PREMIERE DATE & CHANNEL
Coming back to Junooniyatt, the show is expected to air on Colors TV soon. However, the launch date isn't yet out.
Keep watching this space for more updates!
- Bigg Boss 16: Tina Datta's OLD PIC Of Partying With Shalin's EX-Wife Resurfaces Amid Their 'Fake' Romance
- Bigg Boss 16: Ex-Contestant Takes A Witty Jibe At Shalin Bhanot For Losing Ration To Save Tina Datta
- Entertainment LIVE Updates: Shehzada Trailer To Be Attached With Pathaan, Salman Khan To School Tina Datta
- Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Fans SLAM Sajid Khan For Discussing Her Father's Second Marriage: What Crap...
- Bigg Boss 16: Kamya Punjabi Lauds Archana Gautam As She Changes The Game Against Shalin-Tina
- Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Asks Archana Gautam To Leave The House? Here’s What We Know
- Bigg Boss 16: Fans Go 'Ab Maza Ayega' As They Say Shiv Thakare 'EXPOSED' Shalin Bhanot's Fake Medical Reasons
- Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Hits A HUGE Milestone Outside The BB House, Here's Everything You Need To Know
- Bigg Boss 16: TV Star Ankit Gupta’s Educational Qualifications Will Leave You Impressed
- Bigg Boss 16: EX Contestant Says 'Have Told Priyanka Choudhary Game Plan' As He Reacts To 'Paid PR' Accusation
- Bigg Boss 16 Family Week: Not Shiv Thakare's Sister, THIS Family Member To Enter Salman’s Show
- Before Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka-Nimrit Appeared As Partners On THIS Colors Show & Fans Are ‘Shocked’