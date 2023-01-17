Kajal Chauhan Gets Candid About Meri Saas Bhoot Hai; Says, ‘It Will Give The Audience The Best Visual Treat’

Kajal Chauhan has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, her show is Meri Saas Bhoot Hai is set to premiere on January 23 on Star Bharat. Kajal will be seen playing the role of Gaura in the show which will also star Vibhav Roy and Sushmita Sen in the lead. As the promo of Meri Saas Bhoot Hai is going viral on social media, Kajal opened up on her journey in the television industry and is pinning high hopes on her show. Interestingly, Kajal is elated to share the screen space with Sushmita and said that their show will be a visual treat for the audience.

Talking about the Meri Saas Bhoot Hai, which is a light drama show with lots of humorous elements, Kajal said, "I feel I am so blessed to get the offer to work in this serial with a great actor like Sushmita Mukherjee. Also, I am learning many things from her, where I am trying to develop much of my acting skills and overall, it's a different experience to learn from her. The story has a unique plot with ample number of humorous elements and I am confident the serial will give the audience the best visual treat". On the other hand, Kajal also got candid about her journey and said that it hasn't been a cake walk for her.

"When I travelled to Mumbai in order to pursue my career in acting, I didn't experience much struggle to get by because I never ran into any issues with accommodation, food, or anything else, unlike other people who came to Mumbai to pursue acting careers. Despite the fact that I put in a lot of effort and went to a lot of auditions in order to prove myself as I kept dreaming to be successful and raise my parents' heads up high with pride. In order to fulfill my dream, I kept giving auditions and kept working hard to get the best. My parents' support and blessings kept me going and henceforth I never experienced the kind of hardship that other people would have, but I'll still describe my journey as hard work," Kajal added.

