Karan Kundrra Wishes Tejasswi Prakash As She Celebrates 1 Year Of Bigg Boss 15 Win. Her Reaction Is Priceless

We cannot keep our calm as Karan Kundrra has penned the cutest post for Tejasswi Prakash as she celebrated one year of her win in Bigg Boss 15. On Monday (January 30), the TV heartthrob took to Twitter to celebrate his ladylove's huge achievement, sharing a note for her to express his love for her. Calling her a 'Queen', the Kitni Mohabbat Hai actor dropped a note for Tejasswi.

When it comes to showering each other with love, none can beat TejRan, isn't it? The two lovebirds left everyone awestruck as they engaged in PDA on social media. Well, they had all the reasons to do so as Tejasswi Prakash celebrated one year of her grand victory in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15.

While Bigg Boss 16 is currently grabbing eyeballs, fans are still busy watching old clips from Bigg Boss 15. The season might not have garnered huge TRP ratings but it gave fans they very own TejRan. And on Monday, they had all the reasons to celebrate.

