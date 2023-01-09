Remember Karishma Ka Karishma's Little Girl? Jhanak Shukla Is Now Engaged To Her Boyfriend - SEE PICS

Jhanak Shukla Gets Engaged, Shares Pics

Jhanak Shukla made things official on her official Instagram by posting the snaps from the roka ceremony. She gushed as she looked at her beau while striking a pose for the camera. The two lovebirds couldn't help but hold each other's hands while sharing a cute moment after the roka ceremony.

Jhanak Shukla, who is the daughter of popular TV actress Surpriya Shukla, beamed with joy as she posed for the camera. She looked pretty in a traditional outfit, flashing her million-dollar smile for us.

'Finally making it official! Roka ho Gaya,' the caption for the post read.