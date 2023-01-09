Remember Karishma Ka Karishma's Little Girl? Jhanak Shukla Is Now Engaged To Her Boyfriend - SEE PICS
It's time to send congratulatory messages to Jhanak Shukla as the actress has got engaged with her boyfriend Swapnil Suryawanshi in a roka ceremony. The actress, who is well known for playing the titular role in Karishma Ka Karishma, took to social media to announce her engagement in style. On Sunday (January 9), Jhanak posted a series of photos from her roka ceremony to inform fans about the good news.
Jhanak Shukla made things official on her official Instagram by posting the snaps from the roka ceremony. She gushed as she looked at her beau while striking a pose for the camera. The two lovebirds couldn't help but hold each other's hands while sharing a cute moment after the roka ceremony.
Jhanak Shukla, who is the daughter of popular TV actress Surpriya Shukla, beamed with joy as she posed for the camera. She looked pretty in a traditional outfit, flashing her million-dollar smile for us.
'Finally making it official! Roka ho Gaya,' the caption for the post read.
Sriti Jha, Avika Gor & Others Congratulate Jhanak Shukla
Sriti Jha, who worked with Jhanak's mom Supriya Shukla in Kumkum Bhagya, dropped a comment on the post. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant and Avika Gor congratulated Jhanak Shukla on her roka ceremony.
Pandya Store actor Kanwar Dhillon commented, 'Congratulations!! God bless you both jhanakshukla.'
Supriya Shukla's co-stars Aasiya Kazi, Priyal Mahajan and Anupriya Kapoor also extended their warm wishes to her daughter in the comments section.
Jhanak became a household name after working in Karishma Kaa Karishma, who was the remake of Small Wonder. She essayed the role of a cyber kid, who solves problems for the Malhotra family. Jhanak, who started her career as a child artist, is also known for her role of Gia Kapur in Kal Ho Na Ha. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in lead roles.
CELEBS WHO RECENTLY GOT ENGAGED
Several celebs including Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Anant have got engaged in recent times. Anant got engaged to Radhika Merchant in a roka ceremony last week. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fame Sana Saeed and Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal have also announced their engagement in recent times.
We extend our heartiest congratulations to Jhanak Shukla and Swapnil.
