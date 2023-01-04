EX Khatron Ke Khiladi Winner Confirms QUITTING Smoking On New Year, Fan Jokes 'Ye Likh Ke Cigarette Ki...'
Cigarette smoking is injurious to health. We all know the saying but several people are still unable to get rid of the bad habit. However, there is one TV star, who has managed to quit smoking as he fulfilled his New Year 2023 resolution. We are talking about Arjun Bijlani.
On Wednesday (January 4), the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner shared a post on his official Twitter handle, informing the fans about his decision to quit smoking. He hogged all the attention on social media after he posted the tweet, earning appreciation from the fans.
ARJUN BIJLANI'S TWEET ON SMOKING GOES VIRAL
The TV heartthrob revealed that it he hasn't smoked a cigarette in the past four ways. Stating that his New Year resolution was working, he shared his reaction on the same. Arjun Bijlani said that he felt good after quitting smoking.
"It's been 4 days I haven't smoked a cigarette. New Year's resolution is working .. and honestly it feels good," the Naagin actor wrote on the micro-blogging site.
- Uorfi To Roadies Winner Kashish Pundir: 5 Popular Names Who Are Participating In Splitsvilla X4
- Urfi Javed To Appear On Arjun Bijlani And Sunny Leone’s MTV Splitsvilla X4; Here Are All The Details!
- Bigg Boss 16: Arjun Bijlani Slams Manya Singh On Her ‘Just A TV Actress’ Comment’ :Don’t Come To TV If..
- Bigg Boss 16: Popular Personalities Rejecting Offer To Repeating Celebs, Here's Why There's Less Buzz
- Kanika Mann Hints At Roohaniyat Season 3; Actress Shares Update On Social Media
- Shraddha Arya & Arjun Bijlani Share Pics With Karan Johar & We Wonder What's Brewing!
- Imlie's Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul's Sizzling Performance To 'Ang Laga De' Amidst Dating Rumours Makes Fans Go 'Uff'
- KKK 12: Arjun Bijlani Reveals He Shared Dos & Don'ts With Kanika Mann; Hopes She Is In Top 6
- Arjun Bijlani On Meeting His Childhood Friend Ranbir Kapoor: I Was So Overwhelmed
- Arjun Bijlani And Ranbir Kapoor Are Childhood Friends; Shamshera Star Shares Anecdote From Their School Days
- Arjun Bijlani On His Life After Participating In Smart Jodi: We Have Created Some Amazing Moments
- Smart Jodi Winner: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Defeat Bhagyashree-Himalaya & Emerge As First Season's Winner?