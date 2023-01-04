EX Khatron Ke Khiladi Winner Confirms QUITTING Smoking On New Year, Fan Jokes 'Ye Likh Ke Cigarette Ki...'

Cigarette smoking is injurious to health. We all know the saying but several people are still unable to get rid of the bad habit. However, there is one TV star, who has managed to quit smoking as he fulfilled his New Year 2023 resolution. We are talking about Arjun Bijlani.

On Wednesday (January 4), the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 winner shared a post on his official Twitter handle, informing the fans about his decision to quit smoking. He hogged all the attention on social media after he posted the tweet, earning appreciation from the fans.

ARJUN BIJLANI'S TWEET ON SMOKING GOES VIRAL

The TV heartthrob revealed that it he hasn't smoked a cigarette in the past four ways. Stating that his New Year resolution was working, he shared his reaction on the same. Arjun Bijlani said that he felt good after quitting smoking.

"It's been 4 days I haven't smoked a cigarette. New Year's resolution is working .. and honestly it feels good," the Naagin actor wrote on the micro-blogging site.