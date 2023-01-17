Sourabh Raaj Jain HITS Back At Troll Slamming Him For 'Celebrating Christmas & Not Makar Sankranti'

Sourabh Raaj Jain won several hearts when he played the role of Lord Krishna in Star Plus' Mahabharat. When you think of Sourabh, the first image that comes to your mind is of his Lord Krishna, isn't it? He is fondly known for his power-packed performance in the hit drama series that ran for a year on the small screen.

Sourabh Raaj Jain, who loves interacting with fans on social media, gave a befitting reply to a troll after the latter questioned him for 'celebrating Christmas and not Makar Sankranti'. The troll slammed the Mahakali actor for not sharing a picture on the occasion of Makar Sankranti 2023.

The Twitter user passed a demeaning remark even when he doesn't know Sourabh Raaj Jain personally. Can you guess how the Patiala Babes actor reacted to the troll? Read on to know how he gave a befitting reply to the user.

What Troll Said? What Troll Said? The troll posted a picture of Sourabh Raaj Jain with his kids on Twitter, claiming that he celebrated the festival of Christmas 2022 but didn't ring in Makar Sankranti 2023 despite being a Hindu. 'He can celebrate Christmas but not makar Sankranti which is Hindu festival and you say he played Krishna wow this is injustice towards religion he only celebrate particular regional festival and you call him Krishna is layak bhi he kiya wo,' her tweet read. Sourabh Raaj Jain's Sweet Reply To Troll The TV heartthrob didn't lose his calm while responding the troll. Saurabh Raaj Jain stated that wishing on social media doesn't mean that a person didn't celebrate the festival. He gave the perfect answer to the troll, saying that it only creates negativity in the heart of the person. He mentioned that people can be ill or facing some issue and hence, nobody should judge them on social media. 'Dear, not wishing on social site doesn't mean I dint celebrate, kindly do not judge anybody like this....it spreads negativity more in your heart than anywhere else.....just think somebody could be ill, some issue, some problem....can happen with anyone. Happy sankrati. Stay happy,' he wrote on the micro-blogging site. Advertisement Fans Support Sourabh Raaj Jain Fans Support Sourabh Raaj Jain Fans extended support to Sourabh Raaj Jain after the Twitter user trolled and attacked him for 'no reason'. One user tweeted, 'Noone is obliged to hold or express religious beliefs. Noone owes that to anyone else. You have the right to your view but I think you're confused and upset when you don't need to be. I don't think he dislikes anyone. He's a good person. I will never feel ashamed to support him.' Several netizens also defended Sourabh Raaj Jain on social media.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR SOURABH RAAJ JAIN?

On the professional front, Sourabh was last seen on the small screen in Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He will shoot commence the shoot of a sci-fi thriller, which will also star Bigg Boss 11 contestant and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Hiten Tejwani. The film will be directed by Sudhanshu Rai.

