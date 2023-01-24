Kumkum Bhagya: THIS Actress Confirms Entry As New Negative Lead, Reveals She Said NO To Naagin
ZEE TV's Kumkum Bhagya premiered in 2014 with Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia in the lead roles of Pragya and Abhi respectively. Later, in 2019, Mugdha Chapekar and Krishna Kaul entered the hit show after the generation leap.
Even after Shabir and Sriti's exit, the long-running show has been fetching decent numbers and is among the top performers on the channel. The makers are continuously trying to introduce new twists and turns. Now, Kumkum Bhagya is set to take a six-year leap after which a new negative lead will be introduced.
While Tina Phillip earlier played the antagonist, Aalisha Panwar has confirmed her entry as the new negative lead after the leap. She will be seen playing the role of an obsessive lover in Kumkum Bhagya.
Talking about the same, Aalisha told ETimes, "I have played positive roles, but I feel people have connected with my negative roles more. I played Tara in Ishq Mein Marjawan and people have been offering me negative roles after that. I will play a negative role in Kumkum Bhagya too. I am an obsessive lover, who falls in love with the main lead (Krishna Kaul) and creates trouble in his life."
Sharing her thoughts about entering as new antagonist after Tina Phillip, Aalisha added, "It is true that before the leap it was Tina who played a character madly in love with the main lead and now it will be my character after the leap. But my character is 10 times more vicious than Tina's and I am just glad that I am getting to work in a popular show like Kumkum Bhagya. The production house had earlier approached me for Naagin, but I could not do the show due to date issues."
On the career front, Aalisha was last seen in ZEE TV's Teri Meri Ikk Jindri and is returning to the small screen after a year.
