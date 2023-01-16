After BALH 2, Ekta Kapoor’s Hit ‘Bhagya’ Show To Take Generation Leap; Lead Actor Planning To QUIT?

Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, featuring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the lead roles of Ram and Priya respectively, is set to take a generation leap soon. As reported earlier, the lead couple has left the show and the development has left their fans said.

BALH 2 is produced by Ekta Kapoor and the makers have reportedly roped in Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai as the new lead couple. While viewers are yet to accept it, another popular show produced by the TV czarina is taking a generation leap.

According to the latest buzz, a generation leap will soon be introduced in one of the hit 'Bhagya' shows currently airing on ZEE TV. Yes, you read that right!

Generation Leap In Kundali Bhagya Well, we're talking about Kumkum Bhagya spin-off Kundali Bhagya. Featuring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles of Preeta and Karan respectively, the show premiered in July 2017 and turned out to be a huge hit. Later, Dheeraj quit the show and the makers introduced Shakti Arora as the new male lead. Story To Move Forward By 20 Years According to the latest buzz, Kundali Bhagya is set for a generation leap and is expected to move forward by 20 years. Looks like Shraddha Arya will continue to be a part of the show after the leap. Advertisement Shraddha Arya To Continue While Shakti Arora May Quit Revealing the same, a source informed ETimes, 'Shraddha will be staying post the leap and play the mother of the new generation while Shakti Arora is keen on quitting the show.' However, an official announcement is still awaited. Shakti Arora’s Entry In Kundali Bhagya For the unversed, Shakti Arora entered Kundali Bhagya earlier this year after Dheeraj's exit. While the actor was initially introduced as a new character named Suraj, later it was revealed that he's none other than Karan who had lost his memory. While viewers are now liking his pairing with Shraddha, he might leave the show soon due to the generation leap.

Keep watching this space for more updates!