Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar Set To Re-Join Shraddha Arya’s Show After Generation Leap?

Ekta Kapoor's Kundali Bhagya, the hit spin-off to ZEE TV's Kumkum Bhagya, has been making headlines for the last few days as speculations are rife that the makers are planning to introduce a generation leap in it.

Currently, Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora are seen playing the lead roles in it. As per the ongoing buzz, Shakti is likely to quit Kundali Bhagya as he isn't interested in playing a father onscreen. Shraddha, on the other hand, will most probably continue and will play mother to grown-up kids just like Sriti Jha did in Kumkum Bhagya.

While an official announcement regarding Shakti Arora's exit is still awaited, another report is now doing the rounds which state that Dheeraj Dhoopar might soon return to the show. Yes, you read that right!

According to a Tellychakkar report, Dheeraj Dhoopar might re-enter Kundali Bhagya after the major leap. Revealing the same, sources informed the portal that the actor's current show Sherdil Shergill is ending soon "which does point out to Dheeraj's comeback to the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya".

However, the actor is yet to react to the ongoing speculations. Would you like to see Dheeraj and Shraddha's reunion in Kundali Bhagya once again? Share your views in the comments section below.

After quitting the show last year, Dheeraj had told ETimes, "I quit Kundali because I wanted to grow and see things in newer perspective. I had acted in Kundali for five years and the show has made me what I am today."

After leaving the show, the actor was seen as a contestant in Colors TV's dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Sadly, Dheeraj walked out of the show due to an injury. Later, he bagged the lead role opposite Surbhi Chandna in Sherdil Shergill. It premiered in September last year amid huge buzz and expectations. However, it failed to fetch the desired ratings and is set to go off-air soon.

