Shraddha Arya Gets Married For 10th Time In Kundali Bhagya, Sanjay Gagnani's REACTION Is Unmissable
Kundali Bhagya twist: Indian television is known for its grand weddings and celebrations, but have you ever heard a lead heroine getting married for the tenth time in a single show? Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, just shared an interesting update from the show and it might leave you surprised.
ABOUT KUNDALI BHAGYA
Kundali Bhagya, which is the spin-off off Kumkum Bhagya that earlier starred Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, was launched in July 2017. The daily soap won several hearts with its interesting storylines and impeccable performances of the lead artists.
The show originally featured Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan Luthra; however, the TV star quit the show last year as he wanted to play a different character. After quitting Kundali Bhagya, he went on to play the lead role in Sherdil Shergill opposite Surbhi Chandna.
Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's sizzling chemistry grabbed several eyeballs for Kundali Bhagya, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The makers bumped off his character for a while, re-introducing Karan Luthra after the six-year leap.
Shakti Arora, known for his stint in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, was roped in as the new lead. He plays the role of Arjun Suryavanshi/Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya.
- Kundali Bhagya: Dheeraj Dhoopar Set To Re-Join Shraddha Arya’s Show After Generation Leap?
- Kundali Bhagya: THIS Lead Star Is Set To QUIT The Hit Show Due To Generation Leap?
- After BALH 2, Ekta Kapoor’s Hit ‘Bhagya’ Show To Take Generation Leap; Lead Actor Planning To QUIT?
- After 10 Years Of Dating, Kundali Bhagya Actress Swati To Marry BF Anuj This Year
- Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya Sizzles In Red Hot Dress As She Gets Mushy With Hubby. Fans Have A Complaint
- Shraddha Arya Opens Up About Her Bond With Kundali Bhagya Co-Star Shakti Arora, Has THIS To Say About Him
- Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Hilariously Hits Back At Trollers Who Fat-Shamed Her | Watch
- After Dheeraj Dhoopar, Another Popular Actor Set To Quit Kundali Bhagya After 5-Year-Long Stint?
- Zee Rishtey Awards 2022 Winners List: Shraddha Arya-Shakti Arora, Shabir, Ashi & Others Win Big
- Zee Rishtey Awards 2022: Shraddha Arya, Shakti Arora, Shabbir, Mugdha-Krishna & Others Grace The Red Carpet
- Kundali Bhagya's Manit Joura Had 2 Flats In Noida Twin Towers; Actor Makes Shocking Revelations
- Zee Rishtey Awards Nomination Party: Shraddha Arya, Shabir, Krishna-Mugdha & Others Grace Red Carpet (PICS)