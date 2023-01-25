Shraddha Arya Gets Married For 10th Time In Kundali Bhagya, Sanjay Gagnani's REACTION Is Unmissable

Kundali Bhagya twist: Indian television is known for its grand weddings and celebrations, but have you ever heard a lead heroine getting married for the tenth time in a single show? Shraddha Arya, who plays the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, just shared an interesting update from the show and it might leave you surprised.

ABOUT KUNDALI BHAGYA

Kundali Bhagya, which is the spin-off off Kumkum Bhagya that earlier starred Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, was launched in July 2017. The daily soap won several hearts with its interesting storylines and impeccable performances of the lead artists.

The show originally featured Dheeraj Dhoopar as Karan Luthra; however, the TV star quit the show last year as he wanted to play a different character. After quitting Kundali Bhagya, he went on to play the lead role in Sherdil Shergill opposite Surbhi Chandna.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's sizzling chemistry grabbed several eyeballs for Kundali Bhagya, which is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The makers bumped off his character for a while, re-introducing Karan Luthra after the six-year leap.

Shakti Arora, known for his stint in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, was roped in as the new lead. He plays the role of Arjun Suryavanshi/Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya.