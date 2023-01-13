After 10 Years Of Dating, Kundali Bhagya Actress Swati To Marry BF Anuj This Year

TV actress Swati Kapoor is best known for playing the negative role of Mahira, an obsessive lover, in Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's Kundali Bhagya. After being a part of the hit show for two years, she put her papers down in 2021.

Besides returning to work this year, the actress has also revealed that she is looking at getting married to longtime boyfriend Anuj Sikri in 2023. Yes, you read that right!

For the unversed, Swati and Anuj have been dating each other for over a decade and are still going super strong. Talking about if their families are now pressurising them for tying the know, she revealed that they may get hitched this year.

Revealing the same, the actress told ETimes, "There is now. Our parents ask us why we are delaying it. There is no problem. We have been planning to get married for quite some time but had to put it on hold for various reasons, including the pandemic. But now it can happen anytime. We are looking at tying the knot later this year. But before that, we may just get engaged to keep our parents happy (smiles)."

Advertisement

Well, this is indeed a great piece of news for her fans.

The actress earned appreciation for her negative character in Kundali Bhagya. Talking about actors getting typecast after playing a popular role, she stated, "After my two-year stint on Kundali Bhagya (KB) ended, I only got offers to play an obsessive lover in a love triangle. So, I wanted a break not in terms of work but from the screen image, which wasn't easy. Because we are seen every day, people tend to forget our previous work. The feedback I got from people during the break was that I was fit for only glamorous roles, while I have played plain Jane characters previously. The popularity of a character - in my case Mahira from KB -- has its own set of disadvantages because people can't visualise you in any other role. I realised that one more project like KB and I would get typecast."

After taking a break of around two years after quitting Kundali Bhagya, Swati is finally returning to TV with SAB TV's Dhruv Tara. The show features Riya Sharma, Ishaan Dhawan, Narayani Shastri, and Yash Tonk in key roles.