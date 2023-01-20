CONFIRMED! Maddam Sir Is ENDING Right After Shilpa Shinde’s Entry But There’s A TWIST In The Tale
SAB TV's Maddam Sir, featuring Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor among others in prominent roles, premiered in February 2020 and has been winning viewers' hearts since then. The show has been fetching decent numbers for the channel and the action-comedy is set to complete three years next month.
While this is indeed a huge feat as shows end in just a few months these days, here comes a piece of bad news for the loyal audience of Maddam Sir.
According to reports, the popular cop drama is ending soon. Yes, you read that right! While Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde just entered Maddam Sir as ACP Naina Mathur, the makers have confirmed that the comedy series is set to bid adieu to the viewers.
Confirming the same, Maddam Sir producer Jay Mehta told ETimes, "The show is wrapping up in the last week of February. I am glad that the show ran for three years and the channel also supported us in our journey. It also found a connect with masses because women police officers' journey and their challenges were portrayed in an interesting way. The show speaks of women empowerment and how they can overcome all kinds of odds."
However, there's a great news for the fans of Maddam Sir, the makers are already in talks with the channel for a new season. Talking about it, the producer added, "The show is going off air but we are already in talks for a new season."
Interestingly, the whole team of Maddam Sir will reunite for the second installment. Revealing the same, Jay talked about Shilpa Shinde's addition to the show's cast and added, "The previous cast of the first season will continue to be part of the new season. In fact, Shilpa Shinde was just recently introduced in the show and we are glad that she chose to play a part, which really suited her. She is very happy with her role. I am glad that she decided to be part of our show."
