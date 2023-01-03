1 Wife, 5 Bache Aur...: MasterChef 7 Contestant Talks About His 'Extra-Marital Affair' On National Television

MasterChef is back with a bang on the small screen. The wait is finally over as the cooking-based reality show has return to Indian television after a gap of around three years. Unlike previous seasons, MasterChef 7 is beaming on Sony TV. The leading GEC has presented the seventh season of the show in a never-before-seen avatar from Monday (January 2).

On Tuesday (January 3), the official Twitter handle of Sony TV released a new promo where a contestant can be seen talking about his 'extra-marital affair' openly on national television. Yes, you read that right!

The viral promo will leave you surprised. However, there's a big catch and we are sure you will laugh after watching the clip.

MasterChef 7: Contestant's Extra Marital-Affair Leaves Judges Shocked MasterChef 7: Contestant's Extra Marital-Affair Leaves Judges Shocked Have you ever seen a contestant talk about his extra-marital affair on national television? Well, a MasterChef 7 contestant decided to openly talk about the same while interacting with the judges. He had not qualms talking about it in front of the three judges as he appeared on the sets of the show. We are talking about Syed Amjad, who spoke about his wife and five children and later mentioned the word 'extra-marital affair'. 'Meri par nani ne nani ko recipe bataya, unhone meri mummy ko bataya. Maa ne mujhe bataya and karte karte main sikh gaya. Meri ek wife hai, 5 bacche and aur ek extra-marital affair (My great grandmother taught the recipe of biryani to my grandmother, who passed it on to my mom. I learned it from my mum and somehow manage to master the art of cooking. I have a wife, five kids and an extra-marital affair),' he said. MasterChef 7: Ranveer Asks Contestant About His Affair When a surprised Ranveer Brar asked the contestant about his extra-marital affair, the latter pointed out towards the food and said that he was having with an affair with different delicacies. The judges had a hearty laugh as Syed spoke about his love for food. 'Kya apni Maa se biryani ki anokhi recipe seekhne wale homecook #SyedAmjad jeet payenge #MasterChefIndia ka Apron?,' the caption for the post on Sony TV's Twitter handle read. Advertisement Meet MasterChef 7 Judges Meet MasterChef 7 Judges The makers have roped in three prominent chefs as judges for MasterChef 7. While Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar have featured in earlier seasons, Garima Arora made her debut as a judge with the new season. All the chefs bring something new on the table as they have their own experience with food. In the quest to find the MasterChef, the makers travelled across the country and witnessed many aspiring home chefs, who made delectable dishes. When And Where To Watch MasterChef On TV? Viewers can watch MasterChef season 7 on Sony TV, which is one of India's leading GEC. The show airs from Monday to Friday at 9pm on the channel. The fans can also check the repeat telecast of MasterChef 7 in the afternoons on Sony TV. In case you want to stream the show online, you can easily do it on SonyLIV. MasterChef 7 and Shark Tank India 2 are available for viewing on the OTT platform. All you need is a subscription for the same.

Are you excited for MasterChef 7? Do share your reviews with us by tweeting @Filmibeat.

Stay tuned for more updates related to TV shows and celebs.