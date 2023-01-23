EXCL! Meri Saas Bhoot Hai's Vibhav Roy Reveals If There Is Pressure Of Replacing RadhaKrishn: It Is More...
Vibhav Roy aka TV's favourite Nikhil Bhardwaj from Gustakh Dil is back on the small screen with a bang. The popular actor is all set to entertain the viewers with a new dramedy titled Meri Saas Bhoot Hai that will air on Star Bharat from tonight (January 23). Vibhav might have remained away from the TV screen for a while, but he is all gung-ho about his new project that has a quirky title and talented star cast.
Ahead of the grand launch of Meri Saas Bhoot Hai, Filmibeat sat down with the handsome actor for a fun-filled discussion about the show. When Vibhav Roy is under the roof, how can you not expect him to give fiery answers. Grab a bowl of popcorn and read on to know what he said about his much-awaited dramedy.
Vibhav Roy On Meri Saas Bhoot Hai's Title
Think of the title Meri Saas Bhoot Hai and the first thing that comes to your mind is 'quirky', isn't it? We asked Vibhav about his initial thought when the production house told him the title of the show. Just like, he was also wooed by the name of the new dramedy.
'When I heard the title, I was like Meri Saas Bhoot Hai? (laughs) Can you please say it one more time? I cracked up, and as everyone tells me, it's a very catchy title. It has a ring to it. It definitely piques interest and curiosity. Even I believe that it is something you won't forgive so easily, it won't go unnoticed for sure. The title being so quirky made me excited in addition to the amazing creative team,' Vibhav Roy said.
If There Is Any Pressure Of Replacing RadhaKrishn
Meri Saas Bhoot Hai is replacing an iconic show like RadhaKrishn on Star Bharat and it's not a cakewalk to replace such a blockbuster drama. When we asked the Doli Armaano Ki actor about the same, he came up with an interesting reply that deserves your attention.
'I would say that it is more of an opportunity and not just pressure as the slot was earlier occupied by a popular show. We have a loyal audience on Star Bharat for the slot. I just hope we can continue and even perform better than the earlier show. I will like to treat it as an opportunity as when you say pressure, there is a negative connation. When you call it an opportunity, it always evokes excitement,' Vibhav Roy quipped.
About Meri Saas Bhoot Hai
Meri Saas Bhoot Hai will launch on January 23 at 7:30pm slot. The dramedy show is a first time concept in Hindi television as the saas (mother-in-law) is a ghost. If you are bored of the usual saas bahu kitchen politics, you need to check out this interesting show.
Meri Saas Bhoot Hai is set against the backdrop of Banaras and it focuses on the unique relationship of an 'Anokhi' saas and her typical bahu. The show also stars Sushmita Mukherjee and Kajal Chauhan.
