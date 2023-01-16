MTV Splitsvilla X4: Who Is Kashish Thakur? All About Roadies Winner For Whom Mehak, Akashlina Were Fighting
MTV Splitsvilla X4, hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, premiered last year in November and has entertained fans since then. In the latest episode of the dating reality show, Mehak Sembhy and Akashlina Chandra were seen fighting for Kashish Thakur.
For the unversed, Mehak saw Akashlina removing Kashish's shirt near the swimming pool which irked her. Later, she discussed the incident with Kashish who had no proper explanation. Later, Mehak talked to Akashlina and their discussion soon turned into a verbal fight.
From his bonding with troublemaker Urfi Javed to fighting with co-contestants, Kashish Thakur has been continuously grabbing the eyeballs of the viewers. However, did you know that he belongs to Sonipat, Haryana, and is also the winner of MTV Roadies? Here's everything you need to know.
